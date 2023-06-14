Chrome security update addresses a critical security issue

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 14, 2023
Google Chrome
Google published an update for its Google Chrome web browser earlier today that addresses five security issues in the web browser, one of which is rated critical.

The security update is available already and most Chrome installations should be updated to the new release automatically. Chrome users may select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or load chrome://settings/help directly, to display the installed version and run a check for updates. Chrome will download and install any update that it finds during the check.

The version should be the following one after the update, depending on the operating system that is used on the device:

  • Chrome for Mac and Linux: 114.0.5735.133
  • Chrome for Windows: 114.0.5735.133 or 114.0.5735.134

Google plans to roll out the update to the entire Chrome population "over the coming days/weeks".

Google released updates for Chrome for iOS and Android as well, but these do not address security issues according to the short release notes on the Chrome releases blog.

The vulnerabilities

Google fixed five security issues in the Chrome web browser. The company lists four of them on the official Chrome Releases blog. The fifth was discovered internally and Google does not reveal information about security issues discovered internally.

One of the security issues has a severity rating of critical, the three remaining ones that Google disclosed a severity rating of high. Google makes no mentions of exploits in the wild, but administrators should update the Chrome web browser as soon as possible to protect it from attacks that target these vulnerabilities.

The critical security issue, CVE-2023-3214, is a use after free in "autofill payments" according to Google's description. The remaining vulnerabilities are a use after free  in WebRTC and WebXR, and a type confusion in V8.

Other Chromium-based browsers are affected by security issues as well. Expect updates for these browsers in the coming days that address the security issues fixed in Google Chrome.

  1. Andy Prough said on June 14, 2023 at 11:54 am
    >”The critical security issue, CVE-2023-3214, is a use after free in “autofill payments” according to Google’s description.”

    I’ve never understood how anyone could trust a web browser to keep copies of their credit card and bank account info and supply it auto-magically to random websites for payment. Just seems like a recipe for disaster.

    1. Iron Heart said on June 14, 2023 at 12:01 pm
      @Andy Prough

      Firefox does that too by default.

