Time to update: Firefox 114.0.1 fixes a startup crash
Mozilla has released Firefox 114.0.1 to the Stable channel. The new version of the open source web browser addresses a startup crash that some users of the web browser experienced after upgrading to Firefox 114.0, which Mozilla released earlier this week.
The update is available already and most Firefox installations will be updated automatically thanks to the browser's built-in updating functionality.
Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to look up the installed version. Firefox runs a check for updates at the same time and will download any that it finds to the local system. A restart of the browser is required to complete the process.
The help page should list Firefox 114.0.1 as the version after the update.
The official Firefox 114.0.1 release notes lists just a single item: "Fix a startup crash". The linked bug report provides insight on the issue.
According to it, Mozilla noted an increase in startup crashes that affected Firefox 114 and the development versions Firefox 115 and 116. Updates are available for all affected versions of the Firefox web browser.
Mozilla engineers discovered that the issue was related to "old metadata files on disk containing origin types" that Firefox no longer supports. Firefox would previously load the metadata file and continue the startup process. The change introduced in Firefox 114 and newer versions introduced checks if the origin is supported by Firefox. If it is not, Firefox would fail with a crash, which Mozilla admits is not ideal.
Mozilla came up with a fix for the issue and after some testing in development versions of Firefox, has now pushed it to the stable version of the browser via the Firefox 114.0.1 update.
Firefox users interested in the specifics may follow the link to the bug report on Bugzilla, as it provides links to code changes and other information that are relevant.
The next major Firefox release, Firefox 115 Stable, will be released on July 4, 2023. It marks the beginning of a new ESR version for the browser. All Firefox users on Windows 7 and 8 devices will be moved to the ESR channel automatically at the time.
Now You: did you experience startup crashes recently in Firefox?
Comments
I haven’t experienced a startup crash be it with Firefox 114.0 or its predecessors.
Considering FF114.0.1 is stated to fix this issue only I’ll skip this update.
“Firefox stable channel” is nearly as funny as “microsoft windows quality control.
No crashes with FF here, because I stick to ESR.
I do appreciate all the people that update asap and find all the bugs before I update ;)~
I expected some fixes about the new DNS system, very bad imho, or at least provide some further accurate explanations about their too much pointless possibilities, e.g. like fallback when the secure DNS is not active in one country, because which secure DNS are not active in one possible country while the secure DNS resolving is widely used through the USA servers or even the most closer one? Which could be the probability fo find this scenario in the real world, oh come on? And what about the option to be disconnected when a net tell Firefox not to use the secure DNS anymore at its will? And why to bypass the secure DNS when using a VPN? Just simply why the secure DNS can’t overrule the VPN itself? Insane option to be decided by FF.
What I meant is that a simply icon on the address bar could be more than enough to all people just with the classic method of on/off/automatic with three different colors, red, orange and green. Even a boy could understand this easy method so forth and not give the user an entire Tinypedia of everything related with secure DNSs, that are widely used for expert people the most.
Users can’t stay all day long testing each minute if they are connecting to the secure DNS or not, even if FF tells you, because the faster way to see something is just seeing it. Also sometimes the user maybe would prefer not to connect at all if no secure DNS is available (option maximum = on, just stop making people dizzy). There should be only three scenarios, 1) off, 2) only secure DNS (on) and 3) I feel lucky (automatic), with an icon of three colors. Easiest way ever as a lot of extensions works. That’s why Chrome is too much preferred for a big number of people, because you choose between on and off and that’s all folks! There is no need to construct a theory of secure DNS system happiness inside Firefox, not now not anymore in those times.
No crashes here, it was what we were missing, more crashes, LOL.
Oh, man! Like every click on the icon. I had to use another browser for two days.