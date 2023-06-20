Firefox 114.0.2 fixes several crashes and Web Extensions regressions

Firefox 114.0.2 is the second point update for Firefox 114. It is a non-security update for the stable channel of the Firefox web browser that fixes several crashes in the browser and corrects Web Extensions regressions.

Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to display the current version of the browser. The browser checks for updates automatically when the about page is opened and will download any update that it finds. Starting on June 20, 2023 in the afternoon, it should pick up the Firefox 114.0.2 update and download it.

Download and installation should be quick and Firefox should display the new version on the about page after a restart.

Firefox 114.0.2 addresses three crashes in the browser that affect some users of the browser.

The first fix addresses an issue that affects Firefox on Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system that have ESET security software installed only. Pasting from the Clipboard into Firefox causes the browser to crash. The fix addresses the issue in Firefox and prevents the crashes.

The second fix addresses an out-of-memory crash in Firefox, which seems to cause Firefox to fail during initialization.

The third and final crash fix addresses an issue that occurred since the release of Firefox 111. It affects Firefox on Windows only and seems to have been caused by the toast notifications system of Windows. Mozilla discovered that invalid UTF16 was the cause for the issue and fixed the issue in the release.

Mozilla addressed to regressions affecting native messaging in Firefox. Both issues affected WebExtensions. Mozilla notes on its Bugzilla site that the issue prevented extensions from communicating with native messaging hosts that 'have been registered with a relative path containing ".." (on Windows)'. The issue occurred on the Japanese government website https://myna.gp.jp/ and the Adobe Acrobat extension in Firefox.

The second issue addresses a bug in native messaging for WebExtensions that prevented some from working correctly.

Mozilla released Firefox 114.0.1 on June 10th. The point update fixed a crash in the web browser as well. Firefox 114.0 Stable was released on June 6, 2023. It improved access to the browser's DNS over HTTPS feature and patched several security issues as well.

Firefox 114.0.1 will be available later today (if you are reading this on June 20, 2023). The next major Firefox release will be released on July 4, 2023.

Now You: did you run into any of these issues in Firefox?

