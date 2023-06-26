Apple is reportedly working on several Mac models

Apple announced the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 and Mac Pro M2 Ultra earlier this month, but Mark Gurman reports that the Cupertino company is working on several Mac models. Here's what we know about the upcoming devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple may launch multiple MacBooks next year



Fans of compact laptops may be glad to hear that Apple is prepping an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro. The device has the codename J504, and it will be followed by an Apple M3 Pro and an M3 Max 14-inch laptops. Gurman says that the company also has 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenamed J514 and J516) among its plans. The M2 MacBook Pro models weren't exactly impressive, though you could blame the high price tags of the laptops, especially for the base version.

The more affordable and ever-popular MacBook Air series will also get some new laptops. They are codenamed J613 and J615, but it is unclear what the differences are between the two versions of the laptops, beyond higher unified memory, storage and CPU/GPU cores.

The iMac series is long due for a refresh, and Gurman claims that Apple wants to stick to the current models' 24-inch screen size. It would make sense to stick a faster and more efficient processor in the same package, given that these are workstations. This isn't the first time we are hearing about the new iMacs, reports about these have been around for a few months, they were expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2023, but it came to no avail. The new iMacs are codenamed J433 and J434, it is likely that one of them will be an iMac Pro, possibly with a better processor and a more powerful graphics card than what the basic version will offer. Apple is also reportedly testing an iMac with a display that is over 30-inches in size. That would make the screen bigger than the Apple Studio Display, which has a 27-inch panel, it does make one wonder what it might have to offer compared to the existing standalone monitor.

New iPads

Apple hasn't forgotten its tablet lineup, we may yet see the first iPad with an OLED screen. The next iPad Pro series will be equipped with the new panels. It will consist of two models that are codenamed J717 and J720. The company plans to replace the current M1 powered iPad Air with a new version, which is codenamed J507.

Gurman says that the new Macs and iPads could be announced in the first half of 2024. It would make sense for Apple to space the launches apart to cash in on orders, especially considering that the new 15-inch MacBook Air has been drawing high praise from users. It could be the go-to 15-inch laptop recommendation at stores. The Bloomberg journalist says that Apple is already designing the next version of its mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, though the 2nd-gen model is unlikely to be announced before 2025.

Apple Watch Ultra to launch this year



The Apple Watch Series 9 will debut this year, Gurman says that the new models are codenamed N207 and N208 respectively. We can also expect a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, the high-end wearable has the codename N210. The next-gen Apple Watch series could be announced in Fall 2023, along with the iPhone 15 lineup. Don't forget to catch up on the new features in iOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma.

Summary Article Name Apple is reportedly working on several Mac models Description Gurman says Apple has multiple MacBook and iMac models in the works. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement