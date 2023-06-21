Fortnite Ranked play presents an exciting opportunity for players to test their skills and rise through the ranks, from Bronze to the prestigious Unreal tier.

While players eagerly anticipate the return of ranked matches following a temporary disablement due to a crashing issue, this guide will provide you with a detailed understanding of how to play ranked in Fortnite.

How to play ranked in Fortnite?

To participate in ranked matches, players must locate and activate the "Ranked" option, prominently displayed on the lobby screen.

Remember that newcomers using an Epic account for the first time need to complete the "Outlast 500 Opponents" quest before gaining access to ranked matches.

Once this requirement is fulfilled, players can dive into the competitive games of Fortnite.

Fortnite Ranked matches are available in:

Solo

Duos

Trios

Squads

in both Battle Royale and Zero Build. Solo matches pair you against opponents of similar rank, while in team-based modes, the party rank aligns with the highest-ranked member so that Fortnite ensures that you get into balanced matchmaking against teams of equivalent rank.

During Ranked Season Zero, gameplay adjustments are implemented, including increased material harvesting rates, a capped material inventory at 500, and the drop of 50 units of each material upon elimination.

What are the ranks in Fortnite?

When you join Fortnite Ranked for the first time, your initial ranking is determined based on a combination of your past performance and the outcome of your inaugural match. This initial ranking applies to both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, after which the ranks are assessed individually.

Fortnite offers a total of 18 ranks, ranging from Bronze to Unreal. As you progress, a percentage indicator shows your proximity to the next rank. Your rank progression depends on factors such as final placement, eliminations, and the ranks of opponents eliminated. In team modes, all members gain or lose the same amount of ranking progress.

Are there rewards for climbing the ladder?

During Ranked Season Zero, there are a total of 11 rewards to be earned by completing Ranked Urgent Quests. These rewards include loading screens, banner icons, emoticons, sprays, and more. By accumulating a set number of completions, you unlock exclusive items, with the Burn Bright emote serving as the pinnacle reward.

