Virgin Media email not working: How to fix it

You are not alone if you use Virgin Media and are having problems accessing your email account. In the last few days, a lot of consumers have complained about Virgin Media email service failures and login issues. We'll explain the fixes to your Virgin Media email not working issue!

The Virgin Media email not working issue is affecting many people all over the world. Recently, the company made an announcement about an issue on the servers. Virgin Media claimed that the problem stems from an upgrade to their spam and abuse system that locks some email accounts for protection.

As a result, some clients might not be able to reset their passwords or confirm their identity before they can enter their email accounts or receive any emails.

How to fix Virgin Media email not working

Virgin Media provides a free email service called Virgin Media Mail to its broadband customers. There is access via POP3 and IMAP, and there is a sizable 5GB of storage available. Customers of Virgin Media in the UK have experienced "Virgin Media email not working" problems. There are different fixes to your problem, and here is a full list:

If you are facing the Virgin Media email not working error, you can try a couple of fixes, and here are a couple of them!

Check internet connection

Checking your internet connection should be your first action. Make sure you are linked to a robust and reliable Wi-Fi network if you are using a wireless device. Make sure the cable is firmly plugged in if you are using a wired device. By briefly unplugging your router or modem and then plugging it back in, you can also try restarting it.

Make sure your internet is working properly and that you are connected to the internet. Your modem or router rebooting might be able to resolve the "Virgin Media email not working" issue.

Check service status

If there are any known email service issues or reported service outages, visit the Virgin Media website or their official social media profiles. If there's a widespread problem, it's probably being resolved, so you might have to wait for the service to start up again.

Clear browser cache and cookies

Clear the cookies and cache in your browser. Any temporary files that can obstruct your email service will be deleted as a result. To do this, open the settings for your browser and seek the option to erase browsing history or data.

If you are using Google Chrome, here is how to clear browser cache and cookies:

Open Chrome. Click the three-dot icon at the top right of your screen. Select More Tools. Click Clear browsing data. Choose your time range. Click Clear data.

Change your browser

Sometimes, a problem with your web browser could prevent you from accessing your email. A different web browser, such as Edge or Firefox, might perform better. Google Chrome is one of the most used browsers in the world, but sometimes you might face issues with the browser. However, this is not only for Chrome. You can also face similar issues with other browsers.

Contact support

If none of the suggestions above work for you, you might need to get in touch with Virgin Media support for additional help. This is possible by:

Dialing 150 from a Virgin Media phone or 0345 454 1111 from any other phone.

Clicking on the appropriate option under "Contact Us" at https://www.virginmedia.com/help/.

Getting assistance from other users or staff members by posting a question on the Virgin Media Community forum at https://community.virginmedia.com.

