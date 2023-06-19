Cannot start PS4: How to fix it

Even when the DualShock 4 controller is attached to the PS4, users have claimed that they continue to see this error notice when they launch the system. Users are unable to utilize the PS4 or play games on it as a result of this problem. If you cannot start PS4, we will try to give you a couple of fixes.

You might have seen the "Cannot Start PS4" error notice if you own a PS4 system. This error prevents your console from starting correctly and can point to a hardware or software issue with your machine. Fortunately, there are various potential fixes you can try in order to resolve this problem and resume play.

How to fix the "cannot start PS4" error

There are many causes for your "cannot start PS4" error but don't worry. Below, you will find a couple of fixes that you can try. Let's cut to the chase and take a look at all the fixes!

Restart PS4

By disconnecting the power cable for at least 30 seconds and then plugging it back in, you should be able to restart your PS4 system. This straightforward approach may occasionally solve the problem and enable your PS4 to boot normally.

If that doesn't work, you can try power cycling your PS4 by pressing and holding the power button for 30 seconds or until the lights stop flashing. After then, unplug the console's power supply and leave it idle for at least 20 minutes. Then, while the console is still unplugged, press and hold the power button once more. After that, plug the console back in and check to see whether it turns on.

Update your PS4 firmware

Your PS4 may experience this problem as a result of outdated firmware. To resolve this problem, try updating your PS4 to the most recent version. Connecting your PS4 to the Internet and allowing it to download the most recent version automatically is the simplest way to update its software. Follow these steps to accomplish this:

Switch on your PlayStation 4 and confirm that it is online. Click Update Now under Settings > System Software Update. Hold off until the download and installation are finished. The process might require a restart of your PS4. You may check the most recent version after the update is complete by navigating to Settings > System > System Information.

Faulty cable or port

Use a different power cable or a different power outlet as an additional option. A common IEC C7 power cable is utilized by your PS4 and other devices like the Xbox One S. The cable can be replaced with another one, or you can purchase a new one from an electronics retailer.

Additionally, you can test the functionality of your power outlet by plugging in other devices or by using a different outlet. You might wish to avoid utilizing power strips or surge protectors if you are using them and instead plug your PS4 directly into a wall socket.

Faulty hard drive

A defective hard drive or a poor connection between the hard drive and the motherboard are additional potential causes of this problem. It's possible that corrupt files or faulty sectors on your hard disk stop your PS4 from starting up correctly.

By shutting off your PS4 and detaching it from the power source, you can attempt to reinstall your hard disk in an effort to resolve this. After that, take off the hard drive cover to reveal the drive. If any screws or wires are hanging loose, check for them and tighten them up as necessary. Replace the cover and insert the hard drive after that. Check to see if your PS4 starts by plugging it in.

