US government offers a $10 million bounty for information regarding the Clop ransomware

MOVEit breach Clop ransomware
Emre Çitak
Jun 19, 2023
Misc
|
0

The United States government is currently facing a dire cybersecurity challenge as the consequences of a significant breach unfold.

Exploiting a security vulnerability in the widely utilized file transfer tool MOVEit Transfer, cybercriminals have launched a relentless attack with the infamous Clop ransomware.

This breach has not only affected several governmental institutions but also poses a potential risk to hundreds of businesses and organizations across the country, as estimated by private analysts.

As the situation unravels, urgent measures are being taken to mitigate the impact and prevent further damage.

MOVEit breach Clop ransomware
The breach allowed cybercriminals to exploit a security vulnerability within MOVEit Transfer, leading to unauthorized access to US' critical data

MOVEit breach exposes critical data

Amidst the global cyberattack on the popular file-sharing software MOVEit Transfer, two entities within the Department of Energy (DOE) fell victim to data compromise.

Recognizing the severity of the breach, the DOE swiftly implemented measures to contain the vulnerability and promptly alerted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Congress, law enforcement agencies, and the affected entities.

Collaborative efforts are now underway to investigate the incident thoroughly and minimize the potential fallout resulting from this breach.

The ruthless Clop ransomware group strikes

Operating under the banner of the infamous Clop ransomware group, the perpetrators behind this audacious attack have a history of demanding exorbitant ransoms.

However, it is important to note that federal agencies have not received any ransom demands as of yet, according to a senior official's briefing.

MOVEit breach Clop ransomware
The Clop ransomware group claimed to have stolen data from hundreds of businesses, escalating the severity of the breach

Taking advantage of the security flaw in MOVEit Transfer, the hackers have shown remarkable opportunism in infiltrating various networks.

As part of their sinister strategy, Clop has resorted to using a data leak website to coerce businesses into paying ransoms, openly threatening to release compromised data if their demands are not met.

The US government responds with vigor

In an effort to combat the escalating threat posed by the Clop ransomware attacks and identify potential foreign government involvement, the US State Department's Rewards for Justice program has announced a staggering $10 million reward.

This substantial sum serves as an incentive for individuals to provide crucial information linking these cyber assaults to responsible entities.

By utilizing the program's framework, the US government aims to protect national security interests and encourage the public to contribute valuable insights regarding ongoing threats and attacks.

Advertisement

Related content

Adobe Photoshop AI

The future of design is at the hands of Adobe Photoshop AI's generative fill

Do you need a Windows key, ask ChatGPT

What Blizzard isn't telling you about Diablo 4 Cow Level
Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023
Steam Error Code E20

Steam Error E20: How to fix Steam login error

How to fix iMessage activation error

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved