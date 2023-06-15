How to watch US Open Round 1 live stream anywhere in the world

US Open Round 1 live stream
Emre Çitak
Jun 15, 2023
Updated • Jun 15, 2023
Misc
|
0

The third major tournament of the 2023 golf season is finally here, but it's not without its fair share of controversy. For the second consecutive year, the USGA finds itself embroiled in behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Nevertheless, the organization is determined to maintain the prestige of its flagship event, the U.S. Open, as players gear up to tackle the historic Los Angeles Country Club, which hasn't hosted the tournament in 75 years.

Protect your computer with NordVPN.

Detect malware during downloads and block trackers and intrusive ads. Stay safe online with the leading VPN service.

Try NordVPN today

This year's competition boasts an impressive lineup, featuring the crème de la crème of the golfing world. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka have been exchanging victories throughout the major season thus far.

Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, although yet to claim a major title, continue to display top-notch golfing skills. McIlroy, in particular, has experienced a resurgence in his game over the past two years, despite his ongoing drought in major victories.

One player who always attracts attention at the U.S. Open is the legendary Phil Mickelson. Having secured a runner-up spot at the Masters earlier this year, Mickelson is determined to add a U.S. Open triumph to complete his career Grand Slam.

US Open Round 1 live stream
US Open Round 1 takes place on Thursday, June 15, marking the beginning of the prestigious golf tournament - Image: USOpen

However, unlike in 2021, when he arrived at the U.S. Open fresh off a major championship win, Mickelson's form has been inconsistent this season. The six-time second-place finisher at the U.S. Open carries the weight of his near-misses, while his ten top-ten finishes since 1995 highlight his perennial contention for the prestigious title.

How to watch US Open Round 1 live stream and TV

Attending the US Open Round 1 in person is an exhilarating experience, but for those unable to be there, witnessing the action unfold on TV is equally thrilling.

As the official broadcasting partner, CBS Sports is thrilled to bring you comprehensive coverage of the US Open throughout the entire week.

US Open Round 1 live stream

The first round kicks off bright and early at 9:40 a.m. local time. If you're unable to be near a television, you won't miss a beat, as there's a dedicated livestream for the U.S. Open Round 1, starting at the same time.

From 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can catch Round 1 coverage exclusively on Peacock, ensuring you won't miss any of the early action.

Additionally, USOpen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app will provide details on the featured groups, as well as highlight holes 14 and 15 throughout the day.

US Open Round 1 live stream
US Open Round 1 live stream begins at 9:40 a.m. EDT and continues throughout the day, allowing fans to follow the action - Image: USOpen

Unfortunately, golf enthusiasts residing outside specific countries may face difficulties accessing  US Open Round 1 live stream.

However, fret not, as VPN services come to the rescue. Take advantage of the current 59% discount from NordVPN, enabling you to enjoy the tournament for a full year, plus an additional three months.

If you're looking for other reliable and high-performing solutions, ExpressVPN and Surfshark are excellent choices. With ExpressVPN's 12-month package, you'll even receive three months free, while Surfshark offers an impressive 82% discount and an additional two months.

Thanks to these VPN services, you can catch all the US Open Game 1 live stream action from anywhere worldwide!

Moreover, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark boast swift connection speeds, guaranteeing a high-definition viewing experience without any lags or buffering.

If you're planning to watch the US Open Game 1 live stream from any corner of the world, it's highly recommended to consider using one of these VPNs. By doing so, you'll ensure a seamless and secure streaming experience.

US Open schedule and dates

The US Open, one of the most prestigious golf tournaments, will unfold over several days of intense competition.

Let's take a look at the dates for each round of this exciting event for different time zones.

  • US Open Round 1 - Thursday, June 15
    • EDT: 9:40 a.m.
    • PDT: 6:40 a.m.
    • CDT: 8:40 a.m.
    • BST: 2:40 p.m.
    • CEST: 3:40 p.m.
    • IST: 7:10 p.m.
    • JST: 10:40 p.m.
    • AEST: 11:40 p.m.
  • US Open Round 2 - Friday, June 16
    • EDT: 9:40 a.m.
    • PDT: 6:40 a.m.
    • CDT: 8:40 a.m.
    • BST: 2:40 p.m.
    • CEST: 3:40 p.m.
    • IST: 7:10 p.m.
    • JST: 10:40 p.m.
    • AEST: 11:40 p.m.
  • US Open Round 3 - Saturday, June 17
    • EDT: 12 p.m.
    • PDT: 9 a.m.
    • CDT: 11 a.m.
    • BST: 5 p.m.
    • CEST: 6 p.m.
    • IST: 9:30 p.m.
    • JST: 1 a.m. (next day)
    • AEST: 2 a.m. (next day)
  • US Open Round 4 - Sunday, June 18
    • EDT: 12 p.m.
    • PDT: 9 a.m.
    • CDT: 11 a.m.
    • BST: 5 p.m.
    • CEST: 6 p.m.
    • IST: 9:30 p.m.
    • JST: 1 a.m. (next day)
    • AEST: 2 a.m. (next day)

The US Open offers four days of golfing excellence, drama, and excitement across various time zones. Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the world's top golfers compete at the highest level during this thrilling championship.

US Open Round 1 live stream
Throughout Round 1, the golfers face various challenges posed by the course - Image: USOpen

US Open Round 1 tee times

As the US Open kicks off on Thursday, June 15, players will begin their Round 1 journey from Hole 1 at various tee times. The action starts at 9:45 a.m. EDT with Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, and Jacob Solomon stepping up to the tee.

The following groups, consisting of talented golfers from around the world, will continue their rounds throughout the day:

  • 9:56 a.m. EDT: Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan
  • 10:07 a.m. EDT: Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
  • 10:18 a.m. EDT: Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan
  • 10:29 a.m. EDT: Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon
  • 10:40 a.m. EDT: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:51 a.m. EDT: Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston
  • 11:02 a.m. EDT: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners
  • 11:13 a.m. EDT: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
  • 11:24 a.m. EDT: Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
  • 11:35 a.m. EDT: Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
  • 11:46 a.m. EDT: Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul
  • 11:57 a.m. EDT: Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

Later in the day, at 3:15 p.m. EDT, Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, and Charley Hoffman will start their US Open journey from Hole 1.

The action will continue with several more groups teeing off, including notable names like Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey, and Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy.

US Open Round 1 live stream
Round 1 sets the stage for the rest of the tournament, with players aiming to secure a strong start and establish themselves as contenders for the US Open title - Image: USOpen

At the same time, at 9:45 a.m. EDT, another set of players will begin their Round 1 from Hole 10.

Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, and Hank Lebioda will be the first group to tackle this challenging hole.

Throughout the day, more groups will follow suit:

  • 9:56 a.m. EDT: Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding
  • 10:07 a.m. EDT: Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert
  • 10:18 a.m. EDT: Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
  • 10:29 a.m. EDT: Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent
  • 10:40 a.m. EDT: Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 10:51 a.m. EDT: Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka
  • 11:02 a.m. EDT: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
  • 11:13 a.m. EDT: Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim
  • 11:24 a.m. EDT: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
  • 11:35 a.m. EDT: Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 11:46 a.m. EDT: David Horsey, Brendan Valdez, Paul Barjon
  • 11:57 a.m. EDT: Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

Later in the day, at 3:15 p.m. EDT, Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, and Paul Haley II will commence their Round 1 from Hole 10.

Golf enthusiasts can look forward to seeing notable players like Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, and Dustin Johnson throughout the day, with their tee times scheduled accordingly.

These talented golfers will display their skills and strive for success as they navigate the challenging course at the US Open, and you may watch all the action from your US Open Round 1 live stream from your home!

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for gHacks.

Advertisement

Related content

AI DJ radio

On daytime radio you can expect an AI DJ at any time
Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more

Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more
How to send a surprise alarm

How to send a surprise alarm in the middle of the night
Best Soap2day alternatives: Free movie streaming sites

Best Soap2day alternatives: Free movie streaming sites

How to add music to Instagram Notes
Twitch error 2000

Twitch error 2000: How to fix it

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved