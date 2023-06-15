How to watch US Open Round 1 live stream anywhere in the world

The third major tournament of the 2023 golf season is finally here, but it's not without its fair share of controversy. For the second consecutive year, the USGA finds itself embroiled in behind-the-scenes turmoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the organization is determined to maintain the prestige of its flagship event, the U.S. Open, as players gear up to tackle the historic Los Angeles Country Club, which hasn't hosted the tournament in 75 years.

Protect your computer with NordVPN.

Detect malware during downloads and block trackers and intrusive ads. Stay safe online with the leading VPN service.

Try NordVPN today

This year's competition boasts an impressive lineup, featuring the crème de la crème of the golfing world. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka have been exchanging victories throughout the major season thus far.

Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, although yet to claim a major title, continue to display top-notch golfing skills. McIlroy, in particular, has experienced a resurgence in his game over the past two years, despite his ongoing drought in major victories.

One player who always attracts attention at the U.S. Open is the legendary Phil Mickelson. Having secured a runner-up spot at the Masters earlier this year, Mickelson is determined to add a U.S. Open triumph to complete his career Grand Slam.

However, unlike in 2021, when he arrived at the U.S. Open fresh off a major championship win, Mickelson's form has been inconsistent this season. The six-time second-place finisher at the U.S. Open carries the weight of his near-misses, while his ten top-ten finishes since 1995 highlight his perennial contention for the prestigious title.

How to watch US Open Round 1 live stream and TV

Attending the US Open Round 1 in person is an exhilarating experience, but for those unable to be there, witnessing the action unfold on TV is equally thrilling.

As the official broadcasting partner, CBS Sports is thrilled to bring you comprehensive coverage of the US Open throughout the entire week.

US Open Round 1 live stream

The first round kicks off bright and early at 9:40 a.m. local time. If you're unable to be near a television, you won't miss a beat, as there's a dedicated livestream for the U.S. Open Round 1, starting at the same time.

From 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can catch Round 1 coverage exclusively on Peacock, ensuring you won't miss any of the early action.

Additionally, USOpen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app will provide details on the featured groups, as well as highlight holes 14 and 15 throughout the day.

Unfortunately, golf enthusiasts residing outside specific countries may face difficulties accessing US Open Round 1 live stream.

However, fret not, as VPN services come to the rescue. Take advantage of the current 59% discount from NordVPN, enabling you to enjoy the tournament for a full year, plus an additional three months.

If you're looking for other reliable and high-performing solutions, ExpressVPN and Surfshark are excellent choices. With ExpressVPN's 12-month package, you'll even receive three months free, while Surfshark offers an impressive 82% discount and an additional two months.

Thanks to these VPN services, you can catch all the US Open Game 1 live stream action from anywhere worldwide!

Moreover, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark boast swift connection speeds, guaranteeing a high-definition viewing experience without any lags or buffering.

If you're planning to watch the US Open Game 1 live stream from any corner of the world, it's highly recommended to consider using one of these VPNs. By doing so, you'll ensure a seamless and secure streaming experience.

US Open schedule and dates

The US Open, one of the most prestigious golf tournaments, will unfold over several days of intense competition.

Let's take a look at the dates for each round of this exciting event for different time zones.

US Open Round 1 - Thursday, June 15 EDT: 9:40 a.m. PDT: 6:40 a.m. CDT: 8:40 a.m. BST: 2:40 p.m. CEST: 3:40 p.m. IST: 7:10 p.m. JST: 10:40 p.m. AEST: 11:40 p.m.

US Open Round 2 - Friday, June 16 EDT: 9:40 a.m. PDT: 6:40 a.m. CDT: 8:40 a.m. BST: 2:40 p.m. CEST: 3:40 p.m. IST: 7:10 p.m. JST: 10:40 p.m. AEST: 11:40 p.m.

US Open Round 3 - Saturday, June 17 EDT: 12 p.m. PDT: 9 a.m. CDT: 11 a.m. BST: 5 p.m. CEST: 6 p.m. IST: 9:30 p.m. JST: 1 a.m. (next day) AEST: 2 a.m. (next day)

US Open Round 4 - Sunday, June 18 EDT: 12 p.m. PDT: 9 a.m. CDT: 11 a.m. BST: 5 p.m. CEST: 6 p.m. IST: 9:30 p.m. JST: 1 a.m. (next day) AEST: 2 a.m. (next day)



The US Open offers four days of golfing excellence, drama, and excitement across various time zones. Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the world's top golfers compete at the highest level during this thrilling championship.

US Open Round 1 tee times

As the US Open kicks off on Thursday, June 15, players will begin their Round 1 journey from Hole 1 at various tee times. The action starts at 9:45 a.m. EDT with Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, and Jacob Solomon stepping up to the tee.

The following groups, consisting of talented golfers from around the world, will continue their rounds throughout the day:

9:56 a.m. EDT: Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan

10:07 a.m. EDT: Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:18 a.m. EDT: Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:29 a.m. EDT: Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 a.m. EDT: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:51 a.m. EDT: Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 a.m. EDT: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. EDT: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 a.m. EDT: Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:35 a.m. EDT: Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:46 a.m. EDT: Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul

11:57 a.m. EDT: Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

Later in the day, at 3:15 p.m. EDT, Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, and Charley Hoffman will start their US Open journey from Hole 1.

The action will continue with several more groups teeing off, including notable names like Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey, and Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy.

At the same time, at 9:45 a.m. EDT, another set of players will begin their Round 1 from Hole 10.

Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, and Hank Lebioda will be the first group to tackle this challenging hole.

Throughout the day, more groups will follow suit:

9:56 a.m. EDT: Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding

10:07 a.m. EDT: Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

10:18 a.m. EDT: Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

10:29 a.m. EDT: Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent

10:40 a.m. EDT: Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m. EDT: Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 a.m. EDT: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m. EDT: Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m. EDT: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m. EDT: Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen

11:46 a.m. EDT: David Horsey, Brendan Valdez, Paul Barjon

11:57 a.m. EDT: Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

Later in the day, at 3:15 p.m. EDT, Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, and Paul Haley II will commence their Round 1 from Hole 10.

Golf enthusiasts can look forward to seeing notable players like Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, and Dustin Johnson throughout the day, with their tee times scheduled accordingly.

These talented golfers will display their skills and strive for success as they navigate the challenging course at the US Open, and you may watch all the action from your US Open Round 1 live stream from your home!

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for gHacks.

Advertisement