On daytime radio you can expect an AI DJ at any time

Live 95.5, a popular radio station in Portland, Oregon, has recently announced an exciting addition to its midday programming. Alongside their beloved host Ashley Elzinga, the station will now feature a part-time AI DJ called "AI Ashley".

This innovative move aims to create a more engaging experience for listeners. Powered by Futuri Media's advanced tool, "RadioGPT", AI Ashley will take the airwaves from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, using synthetic voice technology to deliver a mix of music, news, and entertainment.

While AI DJ mesmerized the audience, Ashley Elzinga shared her excitement about her AI colleague on the Live 95.5 Twitter account like this:

We made history as the world's first radio station with an AI DJ! Our midday host Ashley has become AI Ashley! We can’t wait for you to meet Ashley, the world's first artificially intelligent DJ. As to the intelligence of our other DJ’s…we’ll save that for another post ;) pic.twitter.com/CtlMhYU0IO — Live 95.5 (@live955) June 13, 2023

World's first AI DJ on a radio

Live 95.5 is embracing the possibilities offered by AI technology, recognizing its potential to enhance the radio experience. However, it's important to note that AI Ashley is not intended to replace the traditional host, Ashley Elzinga.

The station's parent company, Alpha Media, has reassured Elzinga that her role and salary will remain unchanged. Instead, the introduction of AI Ashley represents a hybrid approach, combining the strengths of both traditional and AI DJs.

A hybrid approach

Phil Becker, Alpha Media's Executive Vice President of Content, explains that the integration of AI Ashley allows for a more flexible broadcasting approach.

While traditional Ashley will continue to be present during some segments, AI Ashley will handle others. This enables Elzinga to engage in community activities, manage social media, and work on digital assets. By striking this balance, Live 95.5 aims to optimize the listener experience and leverage the efficiency of AI technology.

Familiar experience from an unfamiliar DJ

Live 95.5 understands that listeners may initially be skeptical of AI DJs, as they have formed connections with their favorite radio personalities over the years. To ensure a familiar experience, AI Ashley has been trained to mimic the voice of an existing radio host. Although the audience will recognize that it's AI, the synthetic voice aims to maintain a connection and deliver content in a way that is engaging and relatable.

