Find tablet apps on your phone with new Play Store filters

With big-screen optimizations and multi-device installation, Google has made a number of modifications to the Google Play Store in an effort to improve the user experience for individuals. Google has recently announced its new Play Store filters that will help users find the tablet and Chromebook apps easier on the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Play Store has an "Other devices" page where you may explore non-smartphone apps, according to 9to5Google. This option is still available, but now you may use filters on the "Other devices" page to see only the apps that have been specially designed for Chromebooks or tablets.

Here, you may discover about 50 "Featured apps" for Chromebooks, compared to 28 in the area for tablets. Additionally, if you need to focus your search further, you may go through numerous specialized categories, including education applications, video/messaging apps, stylus-friendly apps, and many others.

The Play Store app for smartphones has a link to the newly designed area. You no longer need to go and trawl through the Play Store on your tablet or Chromebook to install everything you find intriguing from the list, thanks to a relatively new option that enables you to install applications on other devices connected to your account.

Check the Play Store on your devices to see whether you have the modification because it appears to be trickling out extensively already.

Google constantly introduces new Play Store filters

The Play Store received an "Other devices" top option back in September. It enables you to explore gaming, TV, Watch (Wear OS), and Car (Automotive) apps on your phone. There are new tabs for Chromebooks and tablets at the top of the Apps feed.

It is also now confirmed that Google has been working on a new feature that would aid Play Store developers with their listings. The generative AI tools will make it simpler for developers to create their Play Store listings by providing fresh review summaries, automatic translation into additional languages, as well as a few alternatives for app promotion.

Related: Google "Ad" Store: More ads added to Play Store

Google intends to include generative AI techniques into its services and products. Play Store developers will soon have access to the power of generative AI tools for creating their app listings utilizing Google's PaLM 2 language model, as was announced at the I/O 2023 event. Although it is only available in English right now as an experimental feature, it is anticipated to be completely deployed soon.

Advertisement