Mastercard not working: Multiple issues reported

Onur Demirkol
Jun 13, 2023
As difficulties hit the network on Monday, millions of users were alerted about troubles processing some Mastercard payments, which led people to search "Mastercard not working" on Google. Customers at NatWest and Stripe, a major US payments company, were both informed of problems processing some transactions on the Mastercard network.

Earlier in the day, a Mastercard spokesman said: “We are aware of these reports and are looking into them. At this point, we can confirm that transactions continue to flow successfully across our payments network, but some additional services may be temporarily unavailable. As soon as we have additional information, we will provide an update.”

According to NatWest, only online payments are impacted; point-of-sale transactions are unaffected for bank clients.

According to a statement on its website, the FTSE 100 bank announced today that some of its customers were encountering issues when using their Mastercard debit and credit cards for transactions. The bank said that it was trying to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The "Mastercard not working" issues affected more than just one bank, and many customers were unable to shop online because of it. Customers were informed by NatWest that they may still withdraw cash from ATMs using their cards.

“We’re currently investigating elevated error rates and response times with Mastercard payments due to a card network issue," said Stripe, a US tech behemoth that offers technology that enables businesses to accept client payments rapidly.

Mastercard not working
Courtesy of Mastercard

"This issue has now been resolved"

Uncertainty was around whether the issues affected all Mastercard customers or only those who used NatWest's banks, which include Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank, and Coutts. “This issue has now been resolved by Mastercard and we would like to thank our customers for their patience," said NatWest. Prior to this, some Mastercard consumers had difficulty shopping online because the global payments leader was experiencing technical difficulties.

  1. John G. said on June 13, 2023 at 1:35 pm
    That’s why Visa is mostly the preferred choice for the users.

