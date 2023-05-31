Is Instagram password reset not working for you? Here is how to fix it!

In today's digital era, it seems like everyone has an Instagram account, making it a popular platform for sharing photos, connecting with friends, and staying updated on the latest trends.

However, with the recent updates, some users may encounter difficulties in managing their accounts. One common problem that many Instagram users face is when they attempt to change their account password but find themselves stuck with the frustrating Instagram password reset not working message.

How to fix Instagram password reset not working issues?

If you're facing this annoying Instagram password reset not working error, fear not, as we'll explore various troubleshooting tips to help you overcome this hurdle.

Check your internet connection

More often than not, a poor internet connection can be the primary culprit behind the password reset not working on Instagram.

To address this issue, try restarting or resetting your network devices, such as your modem or router. Once you've done so, attempt to send the reset password email again and see if it successfully goes through.

Update the Instagram app

Sometimes, your devices may not automatically update the Instagram app, leading to compatibility issues that can hinder the password reset process.

If you're using an Android device, head to the Google Play Store and follow these steps:

Go to the Profile section, select "Manage apps & device," check for any available updates under "Updates available" locate Instagram, and proceed to update it

For iOS users:

open the App Store, go to the "Apps" section in your profile check for updates find Instagram, and update it accordingly

After updating the app, be sure to restart your device before attempting to reset your password.

If there are no current updates or if you have trouble with updating your Instagram app, use the links below to re-install it.

Login to your account via Facebook

If you've previously linked your Facebook account to your Instagram account, this method can come to your rescue.

Follow these steps to log in to your Instagram account using your Facebook credentials:

Open the Instagram app Look for the option "Log in with Facebook" Follow the on-screen instructions to log in to your account

Once logged in, you can change your current password and update your contact details if needed.

It's important to note that this method is only applicable if you've previously logged in to Instagram using your Facebook account.

Use the Incognito Mode

In situations where you've requested a password reset, but the reset link sent to your phone number isn't working, you can try this workaround.

Sometimes, using the incognito mode in your browser can help open the links that are causing issues.

Follow these steps:

Copy the link you received on your phone number for password reset Open any browser on your mobile device Open a new incognito window or tab Paste the copied link into the incognito window Enter the new password you desire to reset Save the changes

Encountering the issue of the Instagram password reset not working can be frustrating and disruptive to your Instagram experience.

However, by following the troubleshooting tips outlined above, you can increase your chances of successfully resetting your password and regaining control of your account. If the solutions in our guide didn't work for you, use this link to contact Instagram's support team.

