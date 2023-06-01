Twitch black screen: How to fix it

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms, especially among gamers, and sometimes, technological difficulties lead to frustration. Luckily, there is a fix to almost every problem if it is caused by your end. Today, we will explain how to fix Twitch black screen issue in four different ways.

These kinds of issues are nothing but frustrating, as they damage your fun and annoy you in many ways. There are some possible solutions that can help you fix the Twitch black screen issue and enjoy the stream without any interruption, and you can find them below!

Twitch black screen: Is it a common error?

Twitch is a popular website where content like music, esports, video games, and other things can be live streamed. However, some users may experience a black screen problem when trying to access the website or watch a stream. They may not be able to enjoy their preferred content, which can be frustrating. Thankfully, there are some potential fixes for the Twitch black screen issue.

Check Twitch status

The first thing you should try is to check the Twitch server status, whether it is down or not. If the Twitch black screen issue is caused by the company itself, then there is not much you can do about it but wait for Twitch to figure it out. Here is how to check Twitch status:

Open your browser. Go to the official Twitch status page. Scroll down and check the server status. If you see red banners, then there is a server issue, and you can't do much about it.

Disable your extensions

Another solution you can try is disabling your browser extensions. Sometimes these extensions cause conflicts with some of the websites, which creates issues like the Twitch black screen problem. Here is how to disable your browser extensions:

Go to the "Extensions" tab of your browser. (Usually placed in the settings menu) Remove the extensions that you think are unnecessary. Try refreshing Twitch, and if the issue continues, try removing other extensions too.

Clear your browser cache

If you are still facing the Twitch black screen issue, it is time to try something else and find the fix to your problem. In our third recommendation, we will go with something very common but also pretty useful. You might fix many issues on the internet by clearing your browser's cache.

Google Chrome

Open Chrome. At the top right, click More. Click More tools and then Clear browsing data. At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All time. Next to "Cookies and other site data" and "Cached images and files," check the boxes. Click Clear data.

Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. In the upper-right corner of the browser, select Settings. Select Settings, then click on Privacy & services. Under Clear Browsing Data, select Choose what to clear. Check Cached images and files and Cookies and other site data, then select Clear now.

Safari

Click the Safari tab at the top left of your screen Choose Preferences from the dropdown menu. Click Advanced. Select the “Show Develop menu in menu bar” box. Click the Develop tab from the Safari menu at the top of the page. Click Empty Caches from the dropdown menu.

Restart your router

If none of the steps above worked, maybe restarting your router will help you out with the matter. The smoothest experience on Twitch requires a strong internet connection, but if your connection is poor, the website may occasionally have trouble loading broadcasts or whole pages. Aside from Twitch, see if you can load any other pages first. If neither of them is working, you'll need to unplug and briefly leave your own router unplugged in order to restart it. After that, reconnect the router and attempt to reopen Twitch once your connection has been restored.

