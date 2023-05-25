Apple headset shipment estimations went down

Apple is getting ready to reveal its new mixed-reality headset, and the latest reports say that due to its high costs, fewer than 100,000 devices will be shipped in its initial year.

Apple and enthusiasts believe the upcoming mixed-reality headset will be very successful and have high hopes, but it looks like its high cost will cause it to make a slow start to its journey. According to TrendForce, the estimated shipping amount for its initial year is fewer than 100,000.

The high price, manufacturing challenges, and emphasis on developers will "restrict sales predominantly to pre-orders for this year." Although Apple's headset might increase interest in AR/VR products, the device's high price, which is estimated to be around $3,000, will likely limit the market's overall expansion.

The mixed-reality headset might start a new era for Apple products, but it surely needs time, especially for the company to adjust its costs. Mark Gurman said that "many executives at the company believe the device will have a slow start but eventually has the opportunity to replace the iPhone."

Recent leaks suggested that the Cupertino-based company is working on manufacturing a cheaper model by 2025. It is expected to be a popular fit for those who don't want to pay $3,000 for a headset. Don't get too excited, as the chaperons model could still be around $2,000, and we still have two more years until it comes out.

The number keeps going down

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the company planned to ship no more than 1.5 million units in 2023 in August of last year. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple anticipates selling about 900,000 headsets this year. Kuo reduced his original forecast in December of last year to "less than 500,000 units."

Gurman has also speculated that Apple might only sell one headset per day per retail location, translating to annual sales of slightly more than 180,000 devices. Less than 100,000 units are the lowest shipment prediction for Apple's headset yet, according to TrendForce.

Apple is expected to reveal the device at WWDC 2023, and the company has also invited VR experts to the event.

