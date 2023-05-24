VR experts to attend Apple WWDC 2023

vr experts WWDC 2023
Onur Demirkol
May 24, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple is expected to reveal its new mixed-reality headset at the WWDC 2023 event, and the company has invited several VR experts to the event, strengthening the rumors of its new headset.

There is a huge possibility that this year's WWDC event will be unforgettable as the Cupertino-based company is getting ready to reveal its new MR headset. To back up the claims, Apple has invited VR experts to the event. According to 9to5Mac, Ian Hamilton of UploadVR, who describes himself as a "VR journalist," and Norman Chan, who is known for testing AR and VR devices, have received invitations.

Apple invites some of the most known technology bloggers and also journalists who are directly related to one of the products' categories or niches. This year, Apple has invited VR experts, as the company is expected to launch its first-ever mixed-reality headset.

The Cupertino company is known for filling up the place with familiar faces who are related to the upcoming product announcement. Before this, Apple welcomed a number of reporters from the fashion industry to its September keynote in 2014. The first Apple Watch was revealed to the public at that event by the corporation.

Another example happened in March 2019; the company invited Hollywood stars, directors, and reporters from the industry to its special event and revealed Apple TV+.

vr experts WWDC 2023
Apple mixed-reality headset

The mixed-reality headset is almost official

At this point, it is always certain that Apple will widen its span and add a new device category to its lineup. Despite not having any official announcements, leaks, rumors, and predictions have all led to one way that the product launch will take place in June.

The current leaks and rumors are already enough to prove the Apple mixed-reality headset's launch, but today, the possibility just got higher with the invitations of VR experts.

Some say the headset will blow people away with its technology, and a couple of Apple executives believe it has the potential to replace iPhones in the future.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple Broadcom partnership

Apple partners with Broadcom for USA-made components
Apple releases Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Apple releases Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad
watchOS 9.5 bug

Think twice before you upgrade to WatchOS 9.5

New trademarks registered by Apple regarding MR headsets
iPhone 16 pro max cads

Here are the first-ever iPhone 16 Pro Max CADs
iPhone 16 camera

Apple iPhone 16 camera might go four years back

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved