VR experts to attend Apple WWDC 2023

Apple is expected to reveal its new mixed-reality headset at the WWDC 2023 event, and the company has invited several VR experts to the event, strengthening the rumors of its new headset.

There is a huge possibility that this year's WWDC event will be unforgettable as the Cupertino-based company is getting ready to reveal its new MR headset. To back up the claims, Apple has invited VR experts to the event. According to 9to5Mac, Ian Hamilton of UploadVR, who describes himself as a "VR journalist," and Norman Chan, who is known for testing AR and VR devices, have received invitations.

Apple invites some of the most known technology bloggers and also journalists who are directly related to one of the products' categories or niches. This year, Apple has invited VR experts, as the company is expected to launch its first-ever mixed-reality headset.

The Cupertino company is known for filling up the place with familiar faces who are related to the upcoming product announcement. Before this, Apple welcomed a number of reporters from the fashion industry to its September keynote in 2014. The first Apple Watch was revealed to the public at that event by the corporation.

Another example happened in March 2019; the company invited Hollywood stars, directors, and reporters from the industry to its special event and revealed Apple TV+.

The mixed-reality headset is almost official

At this point, it is always certain that Apple will widen its span and add a new device category to its lineup. Despite not having any official announcements, leaks, rumors, and predictions have all led to one way that the product launch will take place in June.

The current leaks and rumors are already enough to prove the Apple mixed-reality headset's launch, but today, the possibility just got higher with the invitations of VR experts.

Some say the headset will blow people away with its technology, and a couple of Apple executives believe it has the potential to replace iPhones in the future.

