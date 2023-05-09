Apple has good news for creators on-the-go

Apple's announcement that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on the iPad via subscription models later this month is a game-changer for creators.

Both apps are expected to feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multi-touch on the iPad, providing users with enhanced workflows, immediacy, and intuitiveness.

The power of Final Cut Pro on iPad

For video creators, the iPad version of Final Cut Pro will bring a powerful set of tools to record, edit, finish, and share videos. The app's digital jog wheel will allow users to navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make frame-accurate edits. Live drawing will enable users to draw and write directly on top of video content with the Apple Pencil, and support for ?Apple Pencil? hover will provide a preview of the footage. Key commands can be enabled when using an external keyboard, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Reference Mode will allow for color-accurate editing.

Machine learning features include Scene Removal Mask to remove or replace backgrounds without the need for a green screen, Auto Crop for adjusting footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratios, and Voice Isolation to remove background noise easily. The app includes a library of graphics, effects, and audio, such as HDR backgrounds, animated patterns, and soundtracks that adjust automatically to the duration of a video.

Pro camera mode allows creators to shoot video in Final Cut Pro in landscape or portrait mode, monitor audio and recording time, and manually control settings like exposure, white balance, and focus. Multicam video editing will synchronize clips for editing together, making it possible to switch angles with a single touch.

Users can import media from Files or Photos and save it directly inside a Final Cut Pro project. The app also supports the import of projects created in iMovie, and users can export Final Cut Pro projects made on the iPad to the Mac.

Logic Pro brings music creation to the iPad

Logic Pro for the iPad brings professional music creation tools to creators. The app uses a range of multi-touch gestures to play software instruments and navigate projects, and the Apple Pencil facilitates precision edits and detailed drawn track automation. Key commands are also supported when using an external keyboard.

The app has a full-featured mixer with channel strips, volume faders, pan controls, plug-ins, sends, and precise automation. Multi-touch lets creators move and mix multiple faders at once, and the mixer meter bridge lets them navigate an overview of track levels.

An all-new sound browser with dynamic filtering helps creators explore all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops in one location. Users can simply tap to listen to any sound before adding it to a project.

Apple Logic Pro includes over 100 instruments and effect plug-ins, with plug-in tiles for the most important controls. Production tools enable users to chop and flip samples, program beats and bass lines, and create custom drum kits. A new time and pitch-morphing plug-in called Beat Breaker allows creators to swipe and pinch to reshape and shuffle sounds.

The Quick Sampler can chop and transform samples into new playable instruments, while Step Sequencer lets users program drum patterns, bass lines, and melodies, and automate plug-ins. Drum Machine Designer offers the ability to create custom drum kits by applying samples and plug-ins to any drum pad. Using Live Loops, users can quickly build arrangements.

Roundtrip capabilities to move projects between Logic Pro for the Mac and the iPad are supported, and iPad users can export completed songs in multiple lossless and compressed formats, as well as individual audio track stems.

Creators can make a soundtrack in Logic Pro and export it into Final Cut Pro when working across music and video. Logic Pro for the iPad also supports the ability to open GarageBand projects.

Who knows, you might even be able to make music on your Apple Watch 9 in the future.

