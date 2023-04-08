MSI warns against installing unofficial firmware after suffering a cyberattack

MSI confirmed that it has become the victim of a cyberattack on Friday. The company published a short statement on its official site about the incident.

In it, MSI describes that its information systems have suffered a cyberattack. MSI activated defensive countermeasures when it became aware of the attack and has carried out recovery measures. The incident was reported to local authorities and cybersecurity units as a response.

MSI notes that the systems that were affected by the cyberattack have resumed operations and that the whole incident had "no significant impact on financial business".

The notification includes a recommendation to customers. MSI asks customers of its products to only obtain firmware and BIOS updates from its official website, and not use any files related to updating MSI products from sources other than the official website.

While a manufacturer's website is often visited first when it comes to downloading updated firmware, drivers or software, it is not uncommon for these files to also be available on third-party sites, e.g., sites specialized in hardware or enthusiasts forum. Sometimes, these locations are the only places to obtain certain updates for products.

MSI is a global hardware manufacturer that is making laptops, desktop systems, servers, motherboards, graphics card, and more. The company has an annual revenue of more than $6.5 billion.

Bleeping Computer noted on Thursday that evidence of the attack was posted online by the ransomware group known as Money Message. MSI was listed by the threat actor on a website. The post included details on the obtained data and information. According to the post, Money Message managed to obtain several key databases, source codes and private keys.

The threat actor claims to have obtained 1.5 terabytes of data from MSI systems and is requesting a ransom payment of $4 million. The crew threated to release the data to the public if MSI does not pay the ransom demand.

MSI customers may access the company's official support and download website here. There, they may enter the name of the product to find all available support documents and file downloads.

Most customers may want to postpone the installation of updates until the situation becomes clearer.

