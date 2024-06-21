With Kaspersky banned in the US, what should customers do?

The United States are banning Kaspersky products. Starting July 20, Kaspersky is no longer allowed to sell its products to new customers. Software updates remain available until September 29, 2024.

Customers who use Kaspersky products in the United States need to find different security solutions, as Kaspersky products will not be updated after September 29 anymore.

The reason given is the following: "he Department finds that Kaspersky’s provision of cybersecurity and anti-virus software to U.S. persons, including through third-party entities that integrate Kaspersky cybersecurity or anti-virus software into commercial hardware or software, poses undue and unacceptable risks to U.S. national security and to the security and safety of U.S. persons"

You can check out the Wired article for details.

Here are your options if you use Kaspersky products

There is no need to rush, as the products will receive updates until September 29. The security products, including antivirus solutions, will become less effective after that date. While they will continue to work, they won't detect new or updated threats anymore because of the lack of updates.

The first step is to uninstall Kaspersky products from PCs and mobile devices. This does not have to be rushed, but should happen before September 29.

Uninstalling Kaspersky products on Windows will make Microsoft Defender Antivirus the default security solution on the device again. This keeps the device protected. On Android, Google Play protection is available, but it is not offering the same level of security as third-party security apps.

Several third-party security solutions are available that may be installed as alternatives.

Based on tests by AV-Test and AV-Comparatives, here are the products that have received the highest ratings in the latest tests.

Avast Free Antivirus

ESET Security Ultimate

McAfee Total Protection

Note: these tests try to replicate real-world scenarios, but they are limited.

Only Avast Free Antivirus is available free of charge.

ESET Security Ultimate is expensive, at $179.99 per year. It includes features such as access to a VPN. Cheaper plans are available that bring down the price considerable. ESET Security Essential is available for $59.99 per year and includes all basic protections.

McAfee Total Protection has different plans. The cheapest option, Basic, includes antivirus protection as well as some other features.

Kaspersky apps are also available for mobile devices. You can check the tests at AV-Comparatives and AV-Test to find alternatives.

Closing Words

Switching from one security solution to another may or may not be a simple undertaking for home users. Those who have not customized the installed security solution much may find it easy to move to another solution, especially since one is available right away on Windows when uninstalling the Kaspersky product.

Those who have customized the product, e.g., with custom firewall rules, need to find ways to export these and integrate them into another solution. It is essential then to find a product that supports the same set of features.

It will be interesting to see how Kaspersky customers in other regions will react to the ban. It is possible that a percentage of customers will uninstall Kaspersky products as a response.

What about you? Have you installed Kaspersky products? Will you replace them with different products?

