Android April 2023 Security Updates fix several critical vulnerabilities

android 14 preview
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 4, 2023
Google Android, Security
|
0

Google published the Android Security Bulletin for April 2023 earlier today. The bulletin lists vulnerabilities that Google has patched. It is divided into two patch levels: the first contains security fixes for Android system and framework, the second hardware-vendor specific security fixes.

The first patch level addresses issues in system and framework. 10 unique vulnerabilities are addressed in Framework; they have a severity rating of high or moderate, and are either elevation of privilege or denial of service vulnerabilities.

Android System is affected by 16 unique vulnerabilities, two of them rated critical, the remaining 16 high.  The two critical vulnerabilities allow remote code execution on successful exploits. The vulnerabilities rated high allow elevation of privilege, denial of service and information disclosure attacks. Google addressed issues in Google Play's MediaProvider and Wifi components as well.

The second patch level addresses a total of 41 different security issues in various components. Four of the 41 security issues have received a severity rating of critical, the highest rating. All four affect Qualcomm components. The Android April 2023 security updates address a total of 69 different security issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some security updates affect only specific versions of Android, e.g., only Android 13.

Android device owners may want to check the system updates option in Settings to find out if the April 2023 patch is available for their device already. Manufacturers are not always quick when it comes to releasing security updates, but the overall situation has improved in recent years in many regards.

Still, it may take days or weeks before the security updates are offered on certain devices. Some manufacturers may provide additional information on the schedule and scope on their websites.

Samsung, for example, has published information regarding the Android April 2023 already on its website. There, the company lists the critical, high and moderate security issues that Samsung devices are affected by, and the security issues that are not applicable to Samsung devices. Samsung, in addition to addressing these vulnerabilities has also addressed a further 23 Samsung-specific vulnerabilities, which the company published on the security update website as well.

The company is dividing the security updates into two patch levels, with the first release including all Google and Samsung vulnerabilities.

Now You: when do you get and install security updates on Android devices?

Summary
Android April 2023 Security Updates fix several critical vulnerabilities
Article Name
Android April 2023 Security Updates fix several critical vulnerabilities
Description
Google published the Android Security Bulletin for April 2023 earlier today, which confirms over 60 vulnerabilities, some of which rated critical.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped To Arrive Before the End of 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped To Arrive Before the End of 2023
How To Organize Your Home Screen on Android

How To Organize Your Home Screen on Android

Android 13's upcoming Enhanced Pin Privacy feature explained

Best Android emulators for PC and Mac

Never miss a birthday wish, thanks to Google
Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low

Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved