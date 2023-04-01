Google added file limits to Drive secretly

google drive
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 1, 2023
Google
|
6

For the past two months, some Google Drive customers have been locked out from using the service. These users have received error message about file quotas on Google Drive.

Messages such as "Error 403: This account has exceeded the creation limit of 5 million items. To create more items, move items to the trash and delete them forever." are shown to users.

Google rolled out the limit without public notification and the official documentation does not list such a limit. The issue affects all users of the service, but for the most part paying customers who are subscribed to the largest terabyte plans available.

Customers who were hit with the message initially thought that they ran into a bug, but Google did not fix the issue in the two months the file limits were active.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google did respond to an Arstechnica article recently. The company confirmed in a statement that the 5 million files cap was "a safeguard to prevent misuse of our system in a way that might impact the stability and safety of the system". Google noted that the file limit applies to any Drive a user has access to, not each individual drive.

A 5 million file limit may look like an unreachable number for most computer users, but even free accounts may hit the limit if they just uploaded small text files or other small files to the service.

5 million 1 kilobyte text files are enough to hit the limit, and they would occupy 5 gigabytes of space on Google Drive. Even larger files, say 1 Megabyte files, would just require 5 terabyte of storage on Google Drive.

Google One customers may subscribe to 10, 20 and 30 terabyte plans, which are priced between $49.99 and $149.99 per month. Google Workspaces plans have a 5 terabyte storage limit, but Enterprise customers have options to increase the limit to "as much storage" as needed.

Google has not updated the official Google Drive documentation at the time. The company has documented other file limits, most notable the Google Drive sharing limit, which is 400,000 items, on Google Support articles.

Google customers are hit with the notification without prior warning. Google Drive does not provide information on the number of files stored by a particular user, and there is no warning when a user is getting close to the 5 million files limit on Google Drive.

While most Google Drive users will never reach the limit or come even close to it, Google clearly has implemented the change in a customer-unfriendly manner. The change was implemented without prior announcement, and documentation was not updated to reflect the new limit. Customers were left guessing for two months, and they would probably still be guessing were it not for the Arstechnica report on the matter.

Google is rolling out a new design for Google Drive currently.

Summary
Google added file limits to Drive secretly
Article Name
Google added file limits to Drive secretly
Description
For the past two months, some Google Drive customers have been locked out from using the service. These users have received error message about file quotas on Google Drive.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Nearby Share: Google launches Windows beta to share files between Android and PCs
Check the Google Voice Material You Redesign on Android

Check the Google Voice Material You Redesign on Android
The Gmail attachment limit is only 25MB, but there is a way to avoid it. Check our article to see how to send large files in Gmail!

How to send large files in Gmail: Easiest way
Interesting “Perspectives” Carousel will appear on Google Searches

Interesting “Perspectives” Carousel will appear on Google Searches
Google has announced its new features, including a heat alert system, to help communities fight with climate change.

Stay ahead of the heat with Google's new alert system
Google continues to implement AI-powered technologies to its products. Recently, the company announced more features for Education.

Google's AI-powered education: The future of learning

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on April 1, 2023 at 8:19 am
    Reply

    Someone who uses the cloud does not have my sympathies. You still fall for the tricks of these ruthless tech companies.

  2. Dave said on April 1, 2023 at 1:08 pm
    Reply

    Anything the least bit “sensitive” is RAR encrypted with a strong password here. I don’t trust them with that sort of data.

  3. Bobby Phoenix said on April 1, 2023 at 3:50 pm
    Reply

    5 million items? HOW? I’ve had my account since 2010, and I just checked my “items”, and I have just over 2,000 (two thousand). How can you have over 5 million?

    1. ipnonymous said on April 1, 2023 at 5:07 pm
      Reply

      system backups?

  4. Tachy said on April 1, 2023 at 4:40 pm
    Reply

    @Martin

    Having not read that other article, did Google actually say this was a ‘change’, recent or otherwise?

    Perhaps this limit has always been there and no one had hit 5m files until now.

  5. Andy Prough said on April 1, 2023 at 6:48 pm
    Reply

    The CIA and NSA mass surveillance computers can probably only process 5 million files in a batch. So Google is probably simply helping out their spy agency business partners here. Otherwise the backdoors Google builds into its cloud products would be like a firehose, overwhelming the spy agency computers.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved