Check the Google Voice Material You Redesign on Android
Helena Bosnjak
Mar 31, 2023
Google
|
1

Google Voice Material You has been redesigned on Android

---

If you are one of the users of Google Voice, or you’ll soon become one, it’s good to hear that Google Team redesigned Google Voice with Material You for Android users. So, let’s see what Google Voice users can expect in this new redesign edition.

What is Google Voice  

Google Voice is quite a useful Google app because it provides you with telephone service. It means that it functions in the same way as a SIM card. You can use it on web browsers, Android and iOS. With this app, you can both call and receive calls and messages, even block other numbers. This app is a good choice if you need another phone number, and you want to avoid using dual sims.

However, it’s not free and you have to pay for it, and it’s available only in some countries. Beside the USA, Google Voice is available in Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

What is Material You

Material You is nothing else but Google’s unified design language. Google introduced it with Android 12. The function of Material You is personalizing your phone’s colors, apps’ icons, and many more.

In short, after setting a wallpaper on your phone, Material You matches everything on your phone with that wallpaper, from colors, fonts, apps’ icons, and many more, in order to make it more individualized for you as a user. 

How does the redesigned version of Material You for Google Voice look like

After the main Google apps for Android, Mail, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Chat and Meet, it’s time for Google Voice to be updated. Even though it’s not widely rolled out via the Play Store, this new version of Material You is available in Version 2023.03.20.518941070 of Google Voice for Android.

Material You bar is placed at the bottom bar in the app, and its indicators are pill-shaped. The floating action button (FAB) has a new shape. The previous circle is replaced with a rounded square, and, more important, it doesn’t disappear while scrolling through the app.

Also, the color of the app is changed. The dull gray is replaced by Dynamic Color, which means that the app bars are not merged anymore, as was the case with gray color. In addition to this, the homescreen widgets are also painted with a dynamic color background.

Refreshed Google Voice App

Even though this change isn’t about its functions, but rather about its outlook, doesn’t mean it’s not significant. Both things are important. Sometimes it’s a case that a new design can improve the usage of the app. Just a tiny redesign can make any app more appealing to older users and attract new users. It's a sure thing that Google did a great thing by redesigning Google Voice with Material You.

Comments

  1. Tony said on March 31, 2023 at 3:34 pm
    Reply

    That looks very bad. The tinted background ruins the whole experience.

