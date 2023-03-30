How to stay safe while using public Wi-Fi
Whether you are traveling frequently or a remote worker, relying on public Wi-Fi may not be ideal, but it may be the only option to get work done sometimes. Many may not even be aware of the dangers of public wireless connections, but there are also precautions available to improve security and privacy.
Public Wi-Fi is a common option in many places, including at airports, libraries, hotels, cafes or restaurants. Just connect to the wireless network and use the available Internet connection for work or leisure.
The following guide helps users stay safe while their devices are connected to public wireless networks. There are several risks, including the following ones:
- Network Snooping -- Someone else is monitoring network connections and what users do on the network.
- Infections -- Hackers may infect public Wi-Fi networks to spread malware or monitor what connected users do.
There are other forms of attacks, including session hijacking, creating rogue access points or attacking devices that are in the same network.
Use a VPN
The best protection against any form of public Wi-Fi attack or risk is to use a VPN, Virtual Private Network. One of the main features of VPNs is that they encrypt your device's traffic. This prevents others, including the network operator, other connected users or hackers, from spying on your network traffic.
Some browsers include basic free VPNs, but most VPNs cost about a Starbuck Coffee per month. To name a few options: Mullvad or ProtonVPN. Even Google has its own VPN called VPN by Google One now, which is available for all paying customers.
With a VPN connection in place, some include options to auto-connect to the VPN whenever a connection to a public wireless network is established, risks are reduced significantly. It allows you to act freely on your devices, without having to worry about network sniffing or manipulation of Internet traffic.
Other Tips regarding public Wi-Fi connections
If a VPN connection is not available, for whatever reason, then users may follow these suggestions to improve security and privacy:
- Turn off automatic connectivity features. Some devices may connect to public wireless networks automatically, especially if no other mobile connection is available. Disable this option to gain control over the feature and avoid unwanted connections.
- Turn off file sharing. File Sharing should also be turned off, as it may give others access to files on your devices, especially if access is not protected properly.
- Don't share or use sensitive information or data. It is recommended to avoid using sensitive data, e.g., logging into a bank account, making online purchases or uploading sensitive data while connected to a public Wi-fi network.
- Make sure software and the operating system are up to date. Keeping software up to date prevents attacks against known security issues.
Closing Words
All in all, it is recommended to use a VPN all the time when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks. Skip one coffee per month and get a good VPN instead to protect your data and improve security significantly.
Now You: do you connect your devices to public Wi-Fi networks?
Rarely, and yes we always use our VPN’s mobile app. Actually, it’s the only time we use it.
I keep seeing advertisements about needing a VPN. But HTTPS already protects the communication. The domains may still be exposed, but you can also use DNS over HTTPS to address that.
Even if the quality of gHacks has plummeted, I though I could still trust Martin’s articles. Seems it’s not the case.
HTTPS is great for that, but not every site uses it. Yes, it is rare these days. Other activity on your devices may not use HTTPS either, and it is more difficult to spot. DNS protection may also be essential to avoid attacks targeting it.
Everything sent across the local Ether is unencrypted regardless of https. We demonstrated this at a * hat conference in Vegas years ago and shocked many attendees when their chats and passwords were broadcast on the public screen. WireShark was the only tool required. VPNs are a must.
I use one of the VPNs you mentioned on all my devices all the time. They are so fast these days that there’s no noticeable difference in speed, which is quite an improvement from a few years ago when using a VPN meant that your connections would be much slower. Also, the VPN blocks ads and trackers and malware, and allows you to deny connections to specific programs and apps on your device. I use the kill switch so that if the VPN is not connected then there’s no clear net connection made, and no chance of unencrypted data being sent.
I think the hardest thing is finding one you can trust. I spent years trying different ones and looking into different legal and jurisdictional issues with the different providers. I think I’m with one now that’s going to be pretty trustworthy for the longer term.
Do tell. I’m also in a quandry about which providers are trustworthy (settled on Nord for now).
Nord looks good to me, I tried them for awhile and almost went with them. They are certainly fast and affordable and their VPN apps have great features.
Any VPN provider that is making 3rd party audit results publicly available is a good one to look at. The two that Martin mentioned should be at the top of any list due to their publicly available audit results.
Jurisdiction is a big deal – look at the country that you are living in, and the legal agreements they have with different countries to directly access data. For instance, someone living in England may not want to use a VPN that’s located in Germany if the two countries have a direct data sharing agreement. In that case, Germany could spy on English citizens in ways that the English are not legally allowed to do themselves, and then share the data directly back to the English authorities. I’m not doing anything illegal online, but I like to minimize the amount that I’m exposed to the global surveillance dragnet.
I stay in hotels pretty much every week as it is required for the line of work I do. Not only do I use a VPN, but I also connect to a portable mini router(Slate AX) from GL.iNet. Not only does it act like another firewall, but all I have to do is connect to the hotels wifi once and then all of my devices can connect to the router. So I can have my phone and my laptop both connected to the router that also supports all major vpn’s and the router itself acts as a firewall.
