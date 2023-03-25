VPN by Google One is the most basic VPN that you can get

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 25, 2023
VPNs
2

Google introduced support for its VPN service to all Google One plans recently. Previously, only customers who subscribed to the 2 terabyte plan, which is available for $9.99, had access to the VPN. Now, all paying customers, including those paying $1.99 per month for the Basic plan, get access to the VPN.

Access to a VPN for $1.99, plus additional storage, better customer support and some extra features; sounds like a good deal on paper for users who are invested in Google's ecosystem.

Google promises that its VPN does not "use the VPN connection to track, log, or sell your online activity". In 2021, Google hired NCC Group to audit the VPN by Google One. A focus of the audit was to "assess the product’s technical security properties and review its associated privacy claims".

NCC Group provided the following summary about the privacy claims: "To deliver on its privacy claims, the product introduces supplemental cryptographic measures to disassociate Google user identities from tunneled VPN traffic. While these measures do not categorically eliminate the opportunity for Google to circumvent its privacy claims, they do provide a structural framework within which the application can provide authentication and authorization for users without sending identifying information to the VPN exit nodes".

Google limits access to its VPN to select regions currently. It supports 22 countries currently, including Germany, France, Canada, United Kingdom, United States, Taiwan and Japan. Customers who reside in these countries get access to the VPN if they sign-up for a paid Google One plan. These customers may use the VPN in other countries and regions as well, for instance, while traveling.

VPN by Google One is available for the mobile operating systems Android and iOS, and the desktop operating systems Windows and macOS. Customers may use the VPN on up to six devices.

VPN by Google One usage

vpn google one

Google One customers who install the VPN software on their desktop systems may be disappointed by the lack of options that it provides. It features an on-off switch prominently, and a look in the settings reveals only one option: to launch the app when the computer starts, so that the VPN connection is established immediately.

The desktop application lacks features that the mobile version supports. The mobile Google One application offers two additional features:

  • bypass the VPN connection for select applications.
  • block the Internet connection if the VPN connection dies.

That's it on that front.

The applications lack any other options. Connections are automatic, and there is no option to select a target region or country for the connection. Google does not even display the connected country or any other connection information.

There is no option to select a protocol for the connection, enable security features, or use advanced options, such as the chaining of VPN servers or something like NordVPN's Meshnet feature. There is not even an option to connect to the VPN automatically under certain conditions, or to set a custom DNS provider.

Google's VPN protects the user's IP address and data while active; this prevents that ISP's collect and sell traffic data, or check what a user's is doing. The VPN can't be used for other common activities, such as bypassing geographical restrictions, or P2P downloading.

Closing Words

VPN by Google One lacks most of the features that popular VPN solutions offer. While it is still sufficient for some use cases, especially protecting the Internet traffic and a user's privacy by hiding the device IP, it lacks even the most basic features.

Now You: do you use a VPN?

I don't know about you, but when I was younger I would start counting down to my favorite awards show a month earlier. With the 95th Academy Awards just 3 days away don't find yourself locked out. Scheduled to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT you can still watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere in the world all you need is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a live streaming site. Get your popcorn and drinks ready as I give you the plug. To stream outside the US you will need NordVPN which you can get now at 57% off. How to Watch the Oscars Outside the US Find a reliable VPN and I'll suggest that you go with Nord VPN. Install the VPN software and connect your server to the United States. Find a streaming service with the ABC channel such as YouTubeTV and watch your favorite movie stars as they get their Oscars. Watch the Oscars From Anywhere If you don't have cable and you're anywhere else in the world don't worry I've got you covered. First, you'll need a VPN and this allows you to move your connection to any place around the globe through a remote server. This makes you look like you're in another location and this means you can get around any geo-restrictions. Another plus with a VPN is that your internet connection gets encrypted and this secures your traffic by making it private. NordVPN works on Mac OS, Android, iOS, Windows, and Android TV giving you up to 6 connections simultaneously. Nord VPN has more than 5,000 high-speed servers in 60 countries. No matter your location you should easily access geo-blocked content. If you're not sure whether you'll need to continue using NordVPN in the future. Don't worry they've got a 30-day money-back policy. Watch the Oscars 2023 Without Cable If you've decided to cut the cable you can still find many streaming services with access to ABC. The unfortunate part is that they're restricted in the US but with the use of a VPN, you can access them. The great part about these streaming sites is that they come with free trials for new members no need to worry about the payment. I've prepared some of my favorites for you below: FuboTV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV With the premium add-ons, you can use any of these supported devices: Roku Chromecast Amazon Fire TV Gaming Consoles How to Access the Oscars in Different Locations If you're a US resident then you are in luck you can simply tune into the ABC channel or log in online at abc.com with your cable provider. If you're in Canada you can watch the Oscars on CTV or just log in online with your TV provider credentials. You could also just get a VPN and stream with any service that suits you. People in the UK can also watch without a VPN all thanks to the Sky Cinema Oscars channel. You can activate it with your regular Sky subscription for £11. The Nominees All Quiet on the Western Front The Fabelmans Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All At Once Top Gun: Maverick The Banshees of Inisherin Evlis Tar Women Talking Triangle of Sadness

Comments

  1. Shania said on March 25, 2023 at 2:37 pm
    Mullvad and AirVPN. Nothing else.

  2. John G. said on March 25, 2023 at 2:56 pm
    Paid VPN are useless due to the fingerprinting tracking. They hide nothing.

