Learn how to filter and block spammy messages that appear on your iPhone

Are you the victim of random text messages that appear on your iPhone, even when you didn’t sign up for the services? These are called spam texts. It’s so easy for companies to get your contact details these days, especially when you share your number online when creating an account. What you don’t know is that you’re indirectly giving that site permission to share your data with other companies for marketing purposes.

When it comes to calls and emails, it’s usually easy to block them or make sure they end up in your spam box. It’s not that simple when it comes to iPhone devices. If you registered for services, there’s usually an option to reply with STOP to make sure they don’t continue sending you texts. But, what do you do when it’s a company and a number you don’t recognize?

Apple says that it’s nearly impossible to block any potential spam texts from coming through, as there’s no mechanism to recognize what is and what isn’t spam at this point. It’s quite intriguing that we have AI that can have conversations with us, but can’t help us with spam texts.

That aside, there is one option available to make sure you don’t see the spam text until you want to clear them. If you go to Settings, hit the Messages option and then go to Message Filtering. You’ll need to enable the Filter Unknown Senders option.

What happens is your iPhone creates an Unknown Senders folder. If anyone sends you a message from a number you don’t have saved, it will go there. The problem is that it may be from someone who changed numbers or who you want to actually hear from. So you’ll have to check the folder now and again and see which messages you want to keep.

It’s not the ideal solution, but it’s something.

