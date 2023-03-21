Pedal into the future with Acer's new e-bike

The famous laptop and desktop manufacturer Acer introduced its first e-bike, named "ebii," and entered the market with a contentious model that includes AI-driven technology. Acer announced its entrance to the market with a press release shared on the official company website.

The new e-bike carries AI technology wherever you go and offers some very cool features. The ebiiAssist feature automatically adapts to route conditions, pedaling power, and rider preferences for a better biking experience.

Acer's ebii boasts a highly-efficient 250/350 W motor with a 48 V CAN bus and 40 Nm torque performance. You can ride up to 25 kilometers per hour with enabled assisted riding, and can be configured as a front, center, or rear hub according to the rider’s needs. Engineers fit the battery pack and control box into a single compact intelligent vehicle control box.

ebiiAssistant is probably the most important feature as it adapts to the rider's pedaling power, riding conditions, and preferred level of assistance while intelligently adapting over time for a more personalized experience. ebiiAssistant adjusts motor output automatically and provides effortless riding using the data of the rider's pedaling and route environment.

Besides, riders can also track their data through the ebiiGO companion app. The e-bike comes with a Bluetooth option and can be connected to your smartphone. Riders can see battery life, recommended routes, riding speed, auto-unlock settings, and more for greater control over their urban adventures. The ebiiRide app gives three different modes to choose from; Eco Mode for power-saving, My ebii Mode for smart balance, and Boost Mode for speed and motor output adjustments.

“The all-new Acer ebii delivers on our commitment to sustainability via technology and creative design, further driven by the desire to enhance user’s mobility and experiences. As urban commuters search for convenient, safe, and greener options, the Acer ebii’s AI assistance and innovative safety features empower them to go further, faster. Acer’s debut into the e-bike market brings together work from Acer’s subsidiaries, like MPS Energy’s power system and Xplova’s cycling computing. The cornerstone of the ebii’s design is the intelligent vehicle control box, which powers and directs the bike’s myriad of functions from one center of operations.” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO of Acer Inc.

It weighs 16kg, and Acers says that its sturdy and compact aluminum alloy frame is optimized for a stable riding experience. ebii comes with a unique design marked by smooth edges and a matte white finish.

