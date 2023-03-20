Get picture-perfect photos every time with this AI tool

DVLOP and SLR Lounge have recently announced their collaboration to bring forth an innovative and highly sophisticated AI photo editor, called Impossible Things. This cutting-edge solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver a highly intuitive and robust editing tool that leverages speed, precision, and creativity to enhance the visual aesthetics of photographs. The ultimate goal of this partnership is to provide photographers with a highly efficient and productive editing tool that not only saves time but also elevates the quality and consistency of their edits to new heights. ADVERTISEMENT

This new software utilizes AI to discern the object of an image and perform intricate adjustments automatically.

This software stands out from the crowd by dint of its user-friendly interface, alongside its compatibility with Lightroom, a widely-used photo-editing software. Nevertheless, there is a downside to consider, in that users must pay for each image processed via the software.

While Impossible Things may be a worthwhile asset for photographers coping with vast quantities of photographs, it might not be suitable for all categories of photographers. Essentially, the software automates identical adjustments that can be carried out manually in a mere span of 10 to 30 seconds.

For those who only require editing for a solitary image, it may be more expeditious to perform the necessary alterations manually rather than opening up the application. Nevertheless, for professional photographers tasked with processing an immense amount of photos, such as those involved in weddings or other events, the recently introduced Impossible Things software could be an invaluable solution.

Impossible Things can be very useful for professional photographers

Using the Impossible Things software could provide significant advantages for photographers who require editing for a massive number of images. To contextualize, if it takes roughly 15 seconds to edit one image, and there are around 1,000 images in need of processing, that would require over four hours of manual labor.

With Impossible Things, the same task can be completed in a mere fraction of the time for a nominal fee of $.06 per image or $60 for a batch of 1,000 images. For event photographers, who often have to edit hundreds or even thousands of images, the ability to reclaim multiple hours of their time would undoubtedly be an appealing proposition.

Despite the apparent advantages of using Impossible Things, the software still necessitates a manual review before final delivery, indicating that it is not yet a completely seamless solution. As a result, photographers who handle a limited number of events each month may prefer to stick with manual editing. Conversely, those shooting multiple events per week would likely find more value in the software's time-saving capabilities.

As AI-based software such as Impossible Things advances, we can expect to see further improvements in the near future. While current AI technologies can automate certain tasks, it is crucial to remember that they are not infallible and still require human intervention. Nevertheless, as these technologies continue to evolve, there is a possibility that they will surpass human abilities, causing substantial disruption in the industry. It remains to be seen how these developments will unfold and impact the photography sector.

