Mar 10, 2023
I don’t know about you but when it comes to the many functions that Windows can do I am almost clueless. But it’s never too late to learn to do new stuff with your computer’s operating system. The Registry Editor comes built-in in the Windows 11 operating system and allows users to modify and view the system registry. This registry is a hierarchical database that stores important configurations and options for Windows and installed applications.

The Registry Editor is a user interface to navigate through the registry and added values. Users can use the Registry Editor to modify and view system settings that aren't accessible through other windows settings menus. 

Remember to always exercise caution when using the Registry Editor as making any incorrect changes can cause your system to have errors and prevent your windows from starting up. Always back up your registry before you make any changes and only make changes if you know what you're doing. 

I will look at four ways in which you can access or open the Registry Editor on Windows 11.

  1. Opening Registry Editor Using Windows Search

Opening Registry Editor using Windows search is also the quickest way on Windows 11. This can be done through the windows search button. Here are the steps

  • Press Windows and the S Key to open the search window
  • In the search bar type Registry Editor and on the right pane select Open



2. Opening Registry Editor Using the Control Panel

The control panel is the one place where you control everything on your Windows 11 operating system. This is a common way of opening the Registry Editor instead of trying to use the word -  regedit. With the control panel, you can simply change the account type,  personalize your computer,  manage your network and open important Windows Utilities. Here are the steps: 

  • Open Windows Search and type Control Panel then on the right pane select Open
  • Next to View by choose Category in the drop-down icon 
  • Select the Security and System option 
  • Choose the Windows Tools option 
  • In the Windows Tools window double click on Registry Editor to open it 


3. Opening Registry Editor using Run Tool

The Run Tool will permit you to open important Windows utilities.  It could be a command prompt,  a group policy editor,  or a task manager for any use for utility. Here are the steps. 

  • Press Windows and R to open the Run Tool
  • In the text file type regedit. Click OK and it launches the Registry Editor

4. Opening Registry Editor using a shortcut

If you use the Registry Editor regularly you can make shortcuts on the desktop for easy access. Here are the steps:

  • Right-click on the black space on your desktop. Select new then select Shortcut. 
  • Type in the location for the item field, regedit and click Next 
  • Select a name for your shortcut. I recommend naming it Registry Editor and then click Finish. 

You can double-click to open the Registry Editor using the shortcut. 

