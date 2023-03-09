Android 14 is here, but you should not download it, unless..

Even if your fingers are itching, because you want to get your hands on the next major Android release -- Android 14 -- there are good reasons to wait for the official release later this year.

Android 14 is this year's major release of the mobile operating system. It includes many improvements and new features, including third-party support for managing passkeys, user privacy and security improvements, and a lot more.

All of that sounds good and Android 14 is actually available already. Google published the second developer preview of Android 14 earlier today. The official name of the release, Android 14 Developer Preview 2, reveals the target audience clearly.

Android 14 is not available as a stable release yet. In fact, it will take more than half a year before Google releases the final version of Android 14. The first Android devices will receive the update near the end of 2023, with Google Pixel devices likely the first to receive it. Other manufacturers, like Samsung Electronics, Sony or Motorola, will release updates for devices that are still supported officially by the companies.

Android 14 is reaching the final stage of the development phase. What follows is a beta phase, which is scheduled to begin in April 2023 and go over into a platform stability phase, which is scheduled to begin in June 2023. The end of the stability phase is fluent, as it depends largely on the stability of the platform. Lots of bugs or issues may require additional bug fixing, but it is certain that Android 14 Final will be released in the second half of 2023.

Who should install Android 14 right now?

Now that it is clear that regular Android users should stay away from Android 14 right now, it is time to look at who may want to install Android 14 at this stage in development.

Several groups need to be mentioned here, besides developers and engineers who work on Android directly:

Application developers -- To make sure that their apps continue to work in Android 14. Also, to integrate new features or changes, and release them as soon as Android 14 is out. Android device manufacturers -- Manufacturers, more precisely those working as engineers and testers for manufacturers, may also have a vetted interest in getting their hands on Android 14 as early as possible. Interested users -- Some users do not mind running beta or alpha releases. They are interested in the latest technology and want to get their hands on anything that is new immediately.

A spare device is recommended in any event. Android users who are interested in testing Android 14 may head over to the official download page. There, Google reveals that Android 14 is available for select Google Pixel devices, Pixel 4a 5G and up, and for Android emulators. Google recommends using the official Android Flash Tool, but the official Pixel downloads page offers images for users who want to flash devices manually instead.

Now You: what do you expect from Android 14?

