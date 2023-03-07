Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Gets a Massive Visual Upgrade

Shaun
Mar 7, 2023
You may remember GTA: San Andreas as one of the top titles in the Grand Theft Auto series before next-gen brought us GTA IV. With Rockstar Games busy with finishing GTA VI, there’s little hope we’ll see a remake of SA. Fortunately, TeaserPlay gives us some idea of what an Unreal Engine 5 remake could look like.

Recently, Rockstar released a new update for GTA V. While it’s great to still receive new content for a game that launched almost ten years ago, many of us are wondering if San Andreas will receive the remake touch. We’ve seen the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition featuring three GTA games with updated looks. Will SA be next?

TeaserPlay recently made a video of what a possible GTA: San Andreas remake might look like. Using the power of Unreal Engine 5, you can see how pristine some of the areas look. Not all character designs look superb, but it’s just a taste of what is possible.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games are too busy developing GTA VI to care about remaking San Andreas at this point. At least we received a mobile version of the game, but it’s not the same as updating the visuals for console. We’ll have to wait and see what their plans are for it, if any.

Source: WCCFTech

