Google Chrome's latest critical security update is now available

Google released a new security update for all desktop versions of its Chrome web browser today. The update patches 10 security issues in the web browser, including one that is rated with the highest severity rating of critical.

Chrome desktop users may want to update the browser to the latest version immediately to protect it against potential exploits that target these vulnerabilities.

To do so on the desktop, select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or load chrome://settings/help directly in the browser's address bar.

Google Chrome displays the current version of the browser and runs a check for updates. It should pick up the new security update for the browser and start the download and installation of it automatically. A restart is required to complete the installation of the upgrade.

Here are the latest versions for Chrome after the update has been applied:

Chrome for Mac and Linux: 110.0.5481.177

Chrome for Windows: 110.0.5481.177 or 110.0.5481.178

Chrome Extended Stable for Windows: 110.0.5481.177

Google released special Stable Channel updates for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 as well this week.

Google reveals on the official Chrome Releases blog that the update includes 10 security fixes. Only eight of the ten are listed in the article. Internally discovered security vulnerabilities are never reported publicly by Google.

Of the eight Chrome security issues listed, one has a severity rating of critical, six a severity rating of high, and one a severity rating of medium.

The critical security issues addresses a use after free vulnerability in prompts according to the listing. Components such as the Web Payments API, SwiftShader, Vulkan, Video, and WebRTC are affected by security issues with a severity rating of high. The only medium severity vulnerability addresses an integer overflow issues in PDF.

Google makes no mention of known exploits in the wild, which should be reassuring to users of the browser. Exploits in the wild make the installation of security updates an even higher priority.

Other Chromium-based browsers are also affected by, at least some, of the vulnerabilities. Expect updates for Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi, Opera and other browsers in the coming days and weeks.

