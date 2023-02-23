Google Chrome's latest critical security update is now available

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 23, 2023
Updated • Feb 23, 2023
Google Chrome
|
2

Google released a new security update for all desktop versions of its Chrome web browser today. The update patches 10 security issues in the web browser, including one that is rated with the highest severity rating of critical.

google chrome 110 security-update

Chrome desktop users may want to update the browser to the latest version immediately to protect it against potential exploits that target these vulnerabilities.

To do so on the desktop, select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or load chrome://settings/help directly in the browser's address bar.

Google Chrome displays the current version of the browser and runs a check for updates. It should pick up the new security update for the browser and start the download and installation of it automatically. A restart is required to complete the installation of the upgrade.

Here are the latest versions for Chrome after the update has been applied:

  • Chrome for Mac and Linux: 110.0.5481.177
  • Chrome for Windows: 110.0.5481.177 or 110.0.5481.178
  • Chrome Extended Stable for Windows: 110.0.5481.177

Google released special Stable Channel updates for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 as well this week.

Google reveals on the official Chrome Releases blog that the update includes 10 security fixes. Only eight of the ten are listed in the article. Internally discovered security vulnerabilities are never reported publicly by Google.

Of the eight Chrome security issues listed, one has a severity rating of critical, six a severity rating of high, and one a severity rating of medium.

The critical security issues addresses a use after free vulnerability in prompts according to the listing. Components such as the Web Payments API, SwiftShader, Vulkan, Video, and WebRTC are affected by security issues with a severity rating of high. The only medium severity vulnerability addresses an integer overflow issues in PDF.

Google makes no mention of known exploits in the wild, which should be reassuring to users of the browser. Exploits in the wild make the installation of security updates an even higher priority.

Other Chromium-based browsers are also affected by, at least some, of the vulnerabilities. Expect updates for Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi, Opera and other browsers in the coming days and weeks.

Comments

  1. Markus said on February 23, 2023 at 10:32 am
    Madaidan should add a new section how broken Chromium is, lol.

    When they don’t play dirty:
    https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/mozilla-exec-says-google-slowed-youtube-down-on-non-chrome-browsers/

    https://www.theverge.com/2018/12/19/18148736/google-youtube-microsoft-edge-intern-claims

    They are even more insecure than the browsers they claim to be better than:
    https://twitter.com/topjohnwu/status/1105739918444253184

    The universe / karma has a strange way to payback such shammers.

    1. Iron Heart said on February 23, 2023 at 10:54 am
      Markus, stop trolling. Nobody is using Firefox (below 3% market share by now), therefore hardly anyone is targeting it. Chromium is actually targeted in the wild. Further, Firefox does not isolate certain processes, so when there is an escape out of process (which would have a CVE assigned in Chromium), such an escape would not even be necessary in Firefox, as it doesn’t isolate certain things in the first place. You would know this if you understood what madaidan is talking about.

      You then add some unrelated stuff like Firefox’s JavaScript engine having performance issues… Like, how is that related? Such bullshit too, if it’s all YouTube’s or Google’s fault, then why is SpiderMonkey losing generic benchmarks against V8 as well? Seems like there is a more general issues than just YouTube, my ignorant friend.

