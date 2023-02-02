Google Chrome 110 Early Stable builds released: here is what is new

Google released the first Early Stable build of the company's Chrome web browser a moment ago. The new browser channel is released to a small subset of Chrome users only. Chrome 110 will be released on February 7, 2023 to the entire Chrome Stable population.

Chrome Early Stable builds are not available as separate downloads. Most Chrome Stable users may want to skip the update if it is offered to them, as it should be considered a beta release that Google uses to monitor the release quality.

Google will roll out Chrome Stable "at a significantly reduced percentage" of the user population in the first week after release. Google notes that the slower rollout "leads to better stability and makes it easier for enterprises to stay on the latest and safest version of Chrome".

Chrome 110 is a big update for the web browser. It is the first version that is not available for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 devices. Google ended support for the two operating systems in Chrome 109. Attempts to install Chrome 110 manually on systems with these operating systems results in error messages.

Chrome 109 is also the last version of the browser for Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2. The sever operating systems will receive critical security updates until October 2023, however "to ease customer transitions" according to Google.

Chrome 110

Google improved the accessibility of the browser's translate feature in the release. Google Chrome includes Google Translate, which may be used to translate webpages that are displayed in another language.

The translate bubble that Chrome displays allows users to enable automatic translations for select languages. These options are now exposed in the browser's settings.

Chrome users may open chrome://settings/languages or navigate to Menu > Settings > Languages to configure the new options.

The new Google Translate section at the bottom of the page lists all languages that are set to translate automatically. Options to add new languages to the listings are provided right on the page.

Chrome users on iOS may trigger manual translations now, if Chrome did not detect the language of the page properly.

Chrome's Check Password tool includes more password changing URLs directly. Chrome may check for compromised passwords and displays change password buttons next to account passwords that it has determined are insecure. The change password buttons link to the password change pages on certain websites, so that Chrome users do not have to find these pages manually.

Speaking of security, Google notes that desktop users who save passwords in Chrome may now enable extra protection using the screen lock of the system. Chrome would then require biometric authentication before password autofill operations.

Chrome installations with Enhanced Safe Browsing enabled will now submit telemetry information about cookie information extensions requests. Google analyzes the data on its servers to "improve the detection of malicious and policy violating extensions".

Chrome's Platform status website for Chrome 110 highlights several developer-related changes in the web browser. Interested users may check them out here.

Note that some of the mentioned features may roll out over time to the entire Chrome population.

Chrome 110 Stable will be released on February 7, 2023. Chrome 110 Early Stable is available.

Now You: what is your take on Chrome Early Stable and the decreased Chrome Stable rollout?

