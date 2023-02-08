Google Chrome 110 Stable fixes 15 security vulnerabilities

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 8, 2023
Google Chrome
|
0

Google published Chrome 110 to the stable channel, exactly a week after the first Google Chrome Early Stable release. Chrome 110 is available for all supported desktop operating systems and mobile operating systems.

google chrome 110

The new version of Google Chrome addresses 15 different security issues in the desktop versions and on Android. Only ten of the security issues are listed on the official Chrome releases blog. Google does not publish security issues that it discovered internally.

Google classifies three of the security issues with a severity rating of high, five as medium threats, and two as low threats. Among the vulnerabilities is a a type-confusion vulnerability in the JavaScript engine V8, an out-of-bounds read in WebRTC, and a use after free in GPU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild. The company discloses these, usually.

Note that Chrome 110 does not support Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 systems anymore. Installed browser versions do not receive the update to Chrome 110 and remain on Chrome 109.

Chrome 110 update

Google Chrome 110 is available already, but the automatic distribution of the update may take days or weeks. Chrome users and administrators may update the browser manually to the latest version to protect it against potential attacks that target one of the newly disclosed vulnerabilities.

Chrome users may load chrome://settings/help to display the version of the browser that is installed currently. Chrome runs a check for updates when the page is opened and will download and install any update that it finds automatically. A restart of the web browser is required to complete the update.

The following version should be displayed on the page after the installation of Chrome 110:

  • Chrome for Windows 110.0.5481.77 or 110.0.5481.78
  • Chrome for Mac or Linux: 110.0.5481.77
  • Chrome for iOS: 110.0.5481.83
  • Chrome for Android: 110.0.5481.63 or 110.0.5481.64

An update for Chrome's Extended Stable channel does not appear to be available at this point.

Chrome 110 changes

As far as features are concerned, there are plenty of under-the-hood changes, as usual. One major feature in Chrome 110 is support for NVIDIA's RTX Super Resolution technology, which may upscale low-quality videos to 4K. Support in Chrome is enabled automatically, but it requires a new NVIDIA driver, RTX-30 or RTX-40 cards, and that users enable the feature in the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Here is a quick summary of other changes:

  • Google Translate Settings improved  to enable automatic translations for select languages.
  • Chrome on iOS supports manual translations.
  • Chrome's check passwords tool includes more password changing URLs to make the process simpler for users.
  • Chrome desktop users may enable extra security through the system's screen lock feature.

Other Chromium-based browsers will be updated in the coming days and weeks as well to address vulnerabilities that affect Chromium, the core that powers Chrome and other browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi and Opera.

Now You: when do you update your browsers?

Summary
Google Chrome 110 Stable fixes 15 security vulnerabilities
Article Name
Google Chrome 110 Stable fixes 15 security vulnerabilities
Description
Google published Chrome 110 to the stable channel, exactly a week after the first Google Chrome Early Stable release.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Chrome new translate settings

Google Chrome 110 Early Stable builds released: here is what is new
Users may soon be able to translate text in Images with Google Chrome

Google Chrome Makes Image Translation a Reality
chrome 109 security update

Google Chrome 109 point release fixes 6 security issues
google chrome 109

Google Chrome 109 launches with 17 security fixes
chrome-disable all extensions for site

You may soon disable all extensions on specific sites in Chrome
google chrome on windows

Why isn't Google Chrome losing market share?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved