Google Chrome 110 Stable fixes 15 security vulnerabilities

Google published Chrome 110 to the stable channel, exactly a week after the first Google Chrome Early Stable release. Chrome 110 is available for all supported desktop operating systems and mobile operating systems.

The new version of Google Chrome addresses 15 different security issues in the desktop versions and on Android. Only ten of the security issues are listed on the official Chrome releases blog. Google does not publish security issues that it discovered internally.

Google classifies three of the security issues with a severity rating of high, five as medium threats, and two as low threats. Among the vulnerabilities is a a type-confusion vulnerability in the JavaScript engine V8, an out-of-bounds read in WebRTC, and a use after free in GPU.

Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild. The company discloses these, usually.

Note that Chrome 110 does not support Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 systems anymore. Installed browser versions do not receive the update to Chrome 110 and remain on Chrome 109.

Chrome 110 update

Google Chrome 110 is available already, but the automatic distribution of the update may take days or weeks. Chrome users and administrators may update the browser manually to the latest version to protect it against potential attacks that target one of the newly disclosed vulnerabilities.

Chrome users may load chrome://settings/help to display the version of the browser that is installed currently. Chrome runs a check for updates when the page is opened and will download and install any update that it finds automatically. A restart of the web browser is required to complete the update.

The following version should be displayed on the page after the installation of Chrome 110:

Chrome for Windows 110.0.5481.77 or 110.0.5481.78

Chrome for Mac or Linux: 110.0.5481.77

Chrome for iOS: 110.0.5481.83

Chrome for Android: 110.0.5481.63 or 110.0.5481.64

An update for Chrome's Extended Stable channel does not appear to be available at this point.

Chrome 110 changes

As far as features are concerned, there are plenty of under-the-hood changes, as usual. One major feature in Chrome 110 is support for NVIDIA's RTX Super Resolution technology, which may upscale low-quality videos to 4K. Support in Chrome is enabled automatically, but it requires a new NVIDIA driver, RTX-30 or RTX-40 cards, and that users enable the feature in the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Here is a quick summary of other changes:

Google Translate Settings improved to enable automatic translations for select languages.

Chrome on iOS supports manual translations.

Chrome's check passwords tool includes more password changing URLs to make the process simpler for users.

Chrome desktop users may enable extra security through the system's screen lock feature.

Other Chromium-based browsers will be updated in the coming days and weeks as well to address vulnerabilities that affect Chromium, the core that powers Chrome and other browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi and Opera.

Now You: when do you update your browsers?

