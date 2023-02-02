Google is working on a new addition to the Google Chrome browser that will make it possible for users to translate text found within images. This move is a big stride in the company's mission to make the internet easier to use and more accessible to a wider audience, particularly for those who struggle with languages different from their own on the websites and images they view.

It’s pertinent to keep in mind, however, that this feature is still in its early stages of development and has not yet been integrated into Google Chrome Canary or any other beta testing platforms. As a result, users will have to wait for a bit before they can start using it on their devices.

The new feature aims to work by giving users the ability to pick out text within an image and translate it into the language of their choice. This upgrade is crucial as the current full webpage translation feature falls short when it comes to translating text in posters and other embedded images. With the new feature, users will be able to access the information they require with ease, eliminating the need to depend on external translation tools or services. All you will have to do is select the text you want translated and hit the translate button. The feature will then utilize Google's advanced translation algorithms to translate the text into the language that you specify, and display the result on the screen.

This feature is likely to be a game-changer for many people. Although it is still in its infancy in terms of development and has yet to be integrated into any beta testing platforms, it is expected to make foreign languages and images that contain them easy to navigate in the Google Chrome space.

However, the company has recently chosen to discontinue the development of Google Chrome's screenshot function as most users prefer using third-party tools and services for this purpose. So, even though this new feature solves a real-world problem and would make it easier to navigate otherwise potentially problematic language barriers, there’s no telling whether this feature will make it to term.

Third-party utilities for this kind of function already exist, and if the existence of comparable third-party software was enough reason to cancel the screenshot feature, it might spell the end for the image translation utility before it’s even implemented. All we can do is wait and see.

