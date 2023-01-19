Windows 10? Out, says Microsoft. Buy Windows 11 instead!

Computer users who plan to purchase a Windows 10 license from Microsoft directly need to hurry, as the company plans to end Windows 10 sales on January 31, 2023 to fully focus on Windows 11.

The official Windows 10 Home and Windows 11 Pro product pages on Microsoft's website highlight the plans. Currently, customers may purchase Windows 10 Home and Pro licenses from Microsoft directly, but this ends in February 2023.

Microsoft notes on both product pages:

"January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."

The wording reemphasizes Microsoft's decision to put Windows 10 development on the backburner. Here, the company states explicitly that Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates. No word on future feature updates or improvements.

The decision to end direct sales does not affect the support lifespan of the operating system. It is also worth noting that third-party sales through sites such as Amazon, Newegg and others are not affected by Microsoft's decision. These are often a better choice for computer users, as operating system licences can often be bought at a discount.

Microsoft wants customers to purchase Windows 11 licenses instead and to make sure that everyone understands the message, it decided to end Windows 10 license sales for non-business and Enterprise customers early.

Besides buying Windows 10 Home and Pro licenses from third-party retailers, customers may also buy Windows desktop PCs and laptops with the operating system. All Surface products on Microsoft's website use the Windows 11 operating system.

A quick check on Amazon's website shows plenty of options to buy PCs and laptops with Windows 10 as the installed operating system. Some of these may be upgraded to Windows 11 via Windows Updates and other means, provided that the hardware requirements of Microsoft's latest operating system are not in the way off that.

It is recommended to verify that updates to Windows 11 are supported, even if Windows 10 is the desired operating system.

Now You: what is your take on this decision? (via PC World)

