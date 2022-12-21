Critically severe Windows vulnerability discovered
In May 2017, the WannaCry ransomware attack swept the globe, affecting computers that used Microsoft Windows. During the attack, users' files were locked and a ransom in Bitcoin was demanded in exchange for their release. It hit hundreds of thousands of computers globally and caused up to $4 billion worth of damage. The WannaCry ransomware attack made use of a Windows exploit called EternalBlue, which was developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA). Researchers have now discovered a new Windows code execution exploit called CVE-2022-37958, which could rival EternalBlue.
The vulnerability allows attackers to execute malicious code with no authentication required, and is wormable, meaning it can trigger a chain reaction of self-replicating follow-on exploits on other vulnerable systems. It was the wormability of EternalBlue that allowed WannaCry to spread so quickly and cause so much damage.
However, unlike EternalBlue, which could only be exploited using the SMB (server message block) protocol, the new vulnerability is present in a wider range of network protocols, giving attackers more flexibility. Valentina Palmiotti, who is the cybersecurity researcher at IBM who discovered exploit said:
“An attacker can trigger the vulnerability via any Windows application protocols that authenticates […] For example, the vulnerability can be triggered by trying to connect to an SMB share or via Remote Desktop. Some other examples include Internet-exposed Microsoft IIS servers and SMTP servers that have Windows Authentication enabled. Of course, they can also be exploited on internal networks if left unpatched.”
Fortunately, the vulnerability was fixed by Microsoft in September, but at the time it was initially believed to only allow for the disclosure of sensitive information and so wasn’t being taken nearly as seriously as it should. It has since been revised to a critical severity rating, with Microsoft giving it a severity rating of 8.1, which is the same rating EternalBlue has.
Therefore, although the vulnerability has been patched for three months some organizations may have been slow to deploy the patch or have not patched their systems at all in the meantime. The new severity rating and the nature of the exploit mean it is more important than ever to run security updates on any and all Windows machines. Although ransomware attacks tend to target organizations such as the hospitals and health authorities that fell victim to WannaCry, it is worth updating and running the latest security patches on your personal devices too.
Comments
i recently found CVET on my Windows 7 Professional x64 system and i could not get rid of it. I tried everything…reg hacks, unseting it’s file attributes, command prompt, moving it to a usb flash drive, but i always got “operation denied” error messages. it seriously hindered my ability to get anything done and i was losing admin privileges, and lost user groups altogether until finally after i took ownership of the whole file system in every directory tree on my computer i ran adsi.hta and the results said that the system was to ignore owner rights, all certificates were deemed invalid, my website disappeared. i had no other recourse than to install linux over my windows partition because when i tried reinstalling windows 7 again, it reinstalled with no drivers, no device drivers, no internet connections, nothing. Reading about this malware only solidifies what i have known all along….and this is just my opinion ok? There are no security vulnerabilities with windows 7 or any other version of windows….the only malware that i see is created within microsoft themselves….inside windows, for whatever reason….to force an upgrade or to force more money out of windows end users who are already paying through the wazoo for their microsoft products…I truly believe that windows updates does more harm to our operating systems than any outside threat anywhere. i have long believed that Microsoft has it out for the “volatile” user….and once they get hold of your gps location ie ipaddress, macaddress, etc. it’s only a matter of time before your system is “attacked” forcing you to shut it all down because your files begin to disappear and under the help on the menu of your files be it explorer or any other like control panel menus….instead of topics about there’s another added feature to your help ….is this copy of windows legal?