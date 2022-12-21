How to Change Your Windows Password?

Shaun
Dec 21, 2022
Updated • Dec 20, 2022
How often have you stared at your computer screen, wondering what your password is? Our lives are surrounded by passwords for almost everything - your computer, your phone, and even the secret locker behind your closet. We may not be able to help you will all your passwords, but we can surely help you if you've forgotten your Windows password.

Different Account Types

If you're using Windows 10, you will have one of two accounts to log in to your system - a local user account or a Windows account. If you've forgotten your local user account password, you will be asked a security question that will allow you to reset the password. For your Windows account, the process is a little lengthier.

Resetting Your Microsoft Password

You can reset your password using the reset password button at the bottom of your screen. If you're using a PIN, you may have to use another method to reset that.

You will be asked for your username when you click on reset password. When you enter your username and click next, you will be asked to verify your identity. Windows will ask to verify your identity through one of two methods. One is through a code on your registered email ID or an SMS code on your registered mobile number. Select your preferred method and click next. You will then be asked to enter the code and enter a new password after the code is verified.

If you don't have access to your registered email ID or mobile number, you will be asked to enter an alternate email ID that you can access. Once you enter that email ID, you will be sent a link with instructions on resetting your password

You will be asked questions like listing the email addresses you've emailed in the past and their subject lines. You will also be asked for details like your address and date of birth. If Microsoft feels you've not cleared the security verification, you may be asked to email them with certain documents to unlock your account.

Windows Password Reset Steps

Shhh...Your Password Is a Secret

Never reveal your password to anyone, and don't give out verification codes to anyone. Always make sure your passwords are memorable but not so common that anyone can guess. Although the process to unlock your Windows password is not that difficult, it can get frustrating if you're stuck.

Comments

  Yottskry said on December 21, 2022 at 10:30 am
    “We may not be able to help you wi[th] all your …”

  Jody Thornton said on December 21, 2022 at 11:07 am
    John G apparently slept in. I’ll pass along his thanks for the article,

    Sheesh! This is REALLY elementary stuff. Read the room Shaun … read the room!

    piomiq said on December 21, 2022 at 11:22 am
      Seems author is resistant to criticism and continue your “great” serving very low level of knowledge series of articles.

  piomiq said on December 21, 2022 at 11:20 am
    How to drop reading of ghacks.net?
    Just find many articles for very beginners.
    Seems author is resistant to criticism and continue your “great” serving very low level of knowledge series of articles. Maybe wants to find more audience, but coming from the other side.
    It’s sad.

  Some1 said on December 21, 2022 at 11:25 am
    “Shhh…Your Password Is a Secret”

    Really?! wow I had no idea!

  piomiq said on December 21, 2022 at 11:27 am
    Dear Shaun who do you want to attract here?
    Users who will ask how to change password in Windows?

    Do you want to make the trash in comments? Seems yes, just by public such elementary knowledge. Are you aware that there are many sites where beginners can find such information?

    Why you don’t try to public more advanced articles, only you walk through the simplest path?

  Service Pack said on December 21, 2022 at 2:30 pm
    Yes you got the clicks but Ghacks is ruined and will lose more and more readers as time goes on…

