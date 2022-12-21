The Microsoft 365 plan is proving beneficial to most families. It allows users to add up to six people at a nominal charge of just $100 a year. If you're looking to add family members to your Microsoft 365 plan, this article is for you.

Subscribing to a Microsoft 365 plan makes a lot of sense. An individual plan costs about $70 a year. For an additional $30, you can add up to five more people to your plan. This also includes 1TB OneDrive storage for each member. The only hindrance is not knowing how to add family members to the plan.

Adding Members to the Family Plan

You must first log in to the Microsoft 365 website with your account. You will then need to go to the account-sharing page and then click on the sharing tab. Once there, you need to click the button that says start sharing.

You have two ways of sharing the plan - one is via email, and the other is via a link. When you click invite via email, you need to enter the email address of the family member and then click on invite. When you click on invite via link, you will be taken to the next page where your invite link is generated. You can copy this link and share it via a messaging app or email.

Checking Who Is Using the Family Plan

To check how many people are using the plan, you again need to go to the account sharing page and scroll below the start sharing button. Here you will see all the people using the plan and how many invites are sent out. If you don't want someone as part of the plan, you can click on the stop sharing link next to their name.

Similarly, if you've sent out invites to a particular person but don't want them to join, you can click on the delete link option. You will be asked for confirmation, and the link will be deleted.

The Family That Shares Together...Saves Together

We hope this article helped you understand how to use your Microsoft 365 dashboard and how to add and remove members. Use your account responsibly and make sure it is only being used by authorized users.

