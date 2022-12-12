Microsoft 365 is the new name given to the Office 365 subscription by Microsoft. Microsoft 365 includes everything from Office 365 and much more. When you subscribe to Microsoft 365, you get access to all Microsoft Office apps, storage of 1TB with OneDrive, calling minutes to use with Skype, and a lot more.

Rebranded Microsoft Office 365

If you've used Office 365 in the past, you know what Microsoft 365 is. It's nothing but a subscription plan that includes a lot more than just Microsoft Office. The best part is Microsoft hasn't raised the price at all. A plan costs just about $100 a year for up to six users. If you want single-person subscriptions, you must pay $70.

With this subscription fee, you get a world of benefits. Some of these include the complete suite of Microsoft Office applications. This can be used on any platform that Microsoft supports. You also get 1TB of storage with OneDrive. This is the capacity per person. You can also use the 60 minutes you get for calling mobiles and landlines through Skype.

If you're a subscriber to Office 365, you would have been migrated as a Microsoft 365 member as of April 2020. When Office 365 packages were launched, they were a big deal, and the same is expected with Microsoft 365. With Microsoft 365, you still get a free trial for Microsoft Office. You can also continue using Microsoft Office's online apps through a browser free of cost.

What's Included in Microsoft 365?

While most of the features available in Office 365 are included in Microsoft 365, there are a few more things that Microsoft has included. Their motto is to help users and their families with their school and work life. It comes with new tools to help manage finances, improve web writing, and connect with loved ones. Below are some of the features included with Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Editor

With the help of Microsoft Editor, you can now check your writing style and grammar. This is Microsoft's equivalent to Grammarly. This AI-powered tool supports over 20 languages and works seamlessly with Outlook.com and Word. You can also install the Microsoft Editor web extension to use it with Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome.

Banks Transactions

Microsoft 365 includes a feature called "Money in Excel." This feature lets you connect your credit card and bank accounts with your Microsoft Excel app. You can then download all transactions, which can then be imported into a financial or budget spreadsheet. This is similar to a tool called Mint.

Connect With Loved Ones

Microsoft has also come up with an equivalent to the popular workplace chat app Slack. Microsoft Teams will help you work seamlessly and streamline your office and personal life. You can now create groups for team members or your family and friends and stay connected 24/7. You get features like video calls, group chats, shared lists, and calendars.

Microsoft Safety

Another great app introduced by Microsoft is the Microsoft Family Safety app. This is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. It helps you manage the screen time for your family members across all devices. This includes all Android devices, Microsoft 10 devices, and your Xbox. You also get location-sharing options and notifications when a family member is leaving school or work.

Microsoft Defender

Microsoft Defender is another app you get with Microsoft 365. This app can protect all your devices from malware and other viruses. It also includes anti-phishing software, with a dashboard giving you an overview of all devices connected with Microsoft Defender.

Same Feel With More Features

We can conclude by stating that Microsoft 365 has the same feel while adding more features for users. With the new additions, Microsoft now focuses on the big picture. They have moved past their focus on Microsoft Office. They now want to provide tools to help users sort out their work and personal life.

