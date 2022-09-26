Container Tab Groups: group sites securely in Firefox

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 26, 2022
Firefox add-ons
|
2

Container Tab Groups is a browser extension for the Mozilla Firefox web browser. It extends Firefox's partitioning feature Containers with a tab grouping feature.

firefox container tab groups

Firefox's Container feature is a unique feature of the browser that allows users to separate sites into containers. It is ideal for limiting tracking and may also be used to group sites into categories.

Extensions may improve the core Container functionality. Container Tab Group does so by adding better grouping and management options to the feature, including for the browser's private browsing mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The open source extension displays all available tabs and containers in Firefox's sidebar upon installation and as a single menu icon in the main Firefox toolbar. Both elements can be closed to hide them on the screen to display them only when required. The sidebar listing may be displayed or hidden using the shortcut Ctrl-Alt-S.

Sites may be loaded in any existing container, and they are displayed in the main Firefox tab bar then. Individual groups may be hidden with a click on elements in the sidebar or the main menu, which hides them entirely from the tab bar of the browser.

firefox tab groups

Many Chromium-based browsers support tab groups and the collapsing of these groups as well; an indicator of the group remains open however in Chrome.

Both menus provided by the extension give Firefox users full control over tabs and containers. Opening, closing, reordering or moving tabs requires minimal effort. A search is provided to find specific tabs quickly, and there is a panorama-like interface for managing all open tabs and container groups in the browser window.

Speaking of windows, controls to manage multiple windows, each with distinct sets of container groups and open websites, are provided as well.

Container Tab Groups includes a handful of extra features that users may find useful. New tabs are opened in the active container by default, but this can be changed in the settings. Similarly, when a tab is opened through an external application, a prompt is displayed by default to pick a container.

There is also a setting for having cookies of specific containers cleared automatically, and to enable first-party isolation.

Closing Words

Container Tab Groups is an interesting extension for the Firefox web browser. It adds a tab grouping feature to Firefox and combines it with the browser's Containers feature for that extra bit of security and privacy.

Managing tabs and groups via the sidebar or the main menu works, but some users may feel that it is not as intuitive as the tab collapsing feature of the Chrome browser. Collapsed tabs in Chrome display an indicator that a tab group exists all the time, whereas no indicator is displayed in Firefox's tab bar.

Now You: do you use Containers in Firefox? Would you like to see the feature supported in other browsers?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1stargray
5 based on 1 votes
Software Name
Container Tab Groups
Software Category
Browser
Landing Page
https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/container-tab-groups/
Advertisement

Related content

librejs

GNU LibreJS for Firefox blocks non-free non-trivial JavaScript
bypass paywalls clean

Bypass Paywalls Clean browser extension review
google teller audio google connections

Google Teller: browser makes a noise whenever Google gets data
wikipedia who wrote that

Who Wrote That reveals authorship information on Wikipedia
fastforward

FastForward: skip tracker and intermediary URLs automatically
firefox translate local

Firefox Translations: Firefox's offline translate feature is making progress

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on September 26, 2022 at 1:11 pm
    Reply

    I don’t use Firefox’s ‘Containers’ feature. Mainly because I’ve never felt comfortable with it. Neither do I use ‘Private Windows’. Both are valuable but I guess I kept old habits tied to former browsers’ lesser privacy concerns.

  2. Anonymous said on September 26, 2022 at 3:04 pm
    Reply

    Considering the latest Firefox updates which have apported more isolation, is the container add-on still useful for the tracking protection ?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved