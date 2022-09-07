GNU LibreJS for Firefox blocks non-free non-trivial JavaScript
GNU LibreJS is a browser extension for Firefox and Firefox-based browsers that is designed to block non-free non-trivial JavaScript by default.
Compared to NoScript, GNU LibreJS works similarly on first glance. One of the main differentiating factors is that NoScript blocks most JavaScript by default, while GNU LibreJS makes a distinction between non-free non-trivial JavaScript and free or trivial JavaScript.
GNU LibreJS is inspired by Richard Stallman's The JavaScript Trap essay. Stallman argues that browsers run non-free programs that are written mostly in JavaScript, but also in other languages. Many of these programs are proprietary or not open, and some of them are malicious or problematic.
Google Docs, according to Stallman, makes use of a JavaScript program that has a size of half a Megabyte. It is compacted, which makes it difficult to analyze and understand. JavaScript code that snoops on users is called malware by Stallman.
Stallman suggests to avoid running JavaScript that is considered not trivial or not free. A list of JavaScript code that matches the definition includes scripts loaded from external pages, that alter the DOM, or call eval. The full list is published on the GNU website.
GNU LibreJS makes these distinctions for the user when it is installed in Firefox and compatible browsers. It blocks all JavaScript that is considered not trivial, and allows JavaScript that it considers trivial.
The extension adds an icon to the browser's toolbar that highlights the number of blocked JavaScript references on the page. A click displays accepted and blocked JavaScript, and controls to change the status of the entire website or individual scripts or code. You can whitelist or blacklist an entire site, or individual code snippets or scripts. The extension remembers these across sessions.
Options to show the JavaScript code are provided, as is an option to forget all custom settings or individual custom settings.
Closing Words
The use of GNU LibreJS improves privacy and security while using the web browser the extension is installed in. Users should run into fewer compatibility issues with sites, as trivial JavaScript is allowed to run. It may still be necessary to adjust the allow and disallow lists and individual scripts regularly to get certain websites to work properly.
Now You: how do you handle JavaScript?
Comments
I was using noscript for several years before I realized I had too much time to spend configuring each new page. too many problems and few advantages. I don’t use anything to block js, and I’m happier.
That’s just painful to imagine. To tweak every single page, I’d go nuts in the first 30 seconds.
I remember way back before Chrome even existed, me and a friend had a discourse which was better – Firefox or Opera. Back then there was no Chrome, so obviously I liked and used Firefox, it had add-ons, especially the ones that blocked ads, but opera did not. It had some useless widgets like Clock or Calculator or Calendar, and it could only block ads if you right-click each ad on each web page and manually block it.
Our argument ended when I told him that Firefox can block ads instantly and automatically compared to Opera requiring each ad to be manually blocked.
That’s just a pain in the neck.
noscript is indeed painful to configure due to it’s ancient interface, but with uMatrix you can do everything in a few clicks. It”s also capable of blocking way more than just JS.
When I encounter a webpage displaying/running incorrectly I have to check,
1- uBlock Origin : I have set default permissions to lowest and must allow or not 1st-party scripts, 3rd-party scripts, 3rd-party frames, sometimes block inline scripts …
2- CleanLinks : I have to check what is blocked if applicable.
3- CanvasBlocker : I have to check if a site wouldn’t require in particular Canvas itself (very seldom).
4- Referer Modifier : I’ve set Default for any domain = target and for same domain = prune. Some domains accept neither (require “keep”).
5- WebAssembly and WebGL : both disabled by default, but two home-made buttons to toggle if really required.
That’s about it, but enough to have not added the ‘NoScript’ extension in older days.
I’ve just tried this ‘LibreJS’ extension :
I had to whitelist [geoportail.gouv.fr] (or go through scripts 1 by one) : the domain is trustworthy as far as I know.
I tested some Wikipedia pages : several scripts blocked yet the page displayed correctly apart from the ‘Contents’ open/close drop-down menu (opened) : either whitelist Wikipedia or those of its blocked scripts pertaining to the ‘Contents’ menu …
I just don’t have the time.
Speaking to myself : “You don’t have the time for security or are you plain lazy”
Answering to my alter ego : “Security-lazy, me, with all that I handle already for security and privacy?”
Alter replied ; “Well then why not add ‘LibreJS’ as extra security?”
I smatched with a : “Because I consider (though may be wrong) that all that I’ve set is enough to handle quite an array of security and privacy intrusions. What do you say about that?”
Alter sighed. We remain on good terms but i think he’s disappointed.
I forgot ‘LocalCDN’ when some sites (few) require being added to the ‘Apply HTML filter for these domains:’
I also forgot that some sites (very few) require the user-agent to be set to ‘Chrome’ and even fewer won’t open because they’ve set their GDPR consent in such a way that the only work-around is to set for them user-agent = Google Bot or Microsoft Bot (i.e [slate.fr])
When the goin’ gets tough the tough get goin’ … hard for a farniente-driven guy as myself. Sometimes I wonder if Web life wouldn’t be worth keeping all defaults (OS and browser), no privacy not security tweaks, a Coconut Margarita in a hammock with blue ocean and sky. And the lady. You get the idea.
@Tom –
>”1- uBlock Origin : I have set default permissions to lowest and must allow or not 1st-party scripts, 3rd-party scripts, 3rd-party frames, sometimes block inline scripts …”
Yes, this is the way I prefer to handle js, with uBlock origin in advanced mode, or better yet with the remarkable ?Matrix extension on Pale Moon. On Brave, I use noscript or uBlock Origin. The nice thing about uBlock and ?Matrix is that they both also block ads and trackers. One stop shopping for all my blocking needs.
I spend most of my browsing time with the links2 terminal browser which isn’t able to run any javascript, so there’s nothing more javascript-wise to think about with that browser.
@Andy Prough, not to mention handles as well some features requiring other extensions… uMatrix s no longer maintained by Raymond Hill (developer of uBO for those who wouldn’t know), yet perhaps remains sufficiently valid over time. I hadn’t even tried it then because I assumed it’d be over my capacities together with the fact that I considered that uBO together with a few other extensions would make it sufficiently for my ‘eXperience’ …
I think some other developer is maintaining uMatrix in his own way, not sure.
@Andy, what do you think of the ‘NoScript’ and this ‘LibreJS’ extensions?
Why would you use JS if you don’t want to change the DOM? By considering DOM changes as non-trivial this seems to penalize the most valid reason to use JS in the first place.