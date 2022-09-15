Avast acquires I don't care about Cookies browser extension

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 15, 2022
Avast, a company known for its security products and services, has acquired the popular browser extension I don't care about cookies.

cookies avast

The extension deals with cookie notices that most websites display these days automatically. Instead of having to click on one or multiple buttons to submit your cookie preferences to a site, you'd have these prompts handled automatically by the extension.

The browser extension may accept all cookies or only necessary ones, staying true to its name. The developer suggests to use other means, such as blocking third-party cookies, to improve privacy while online. I don't care about cookies' aim is to remove an annoyance on the Internet only.

The developer of the extension published a short message on the official website about Avast's acquisition. According to the information, the extension remains free and the developer continues to work on the project.

Avast offered to acquire the project so that we can help each other in creating even better products and I decided to accept the offer: "I don't care about cookies" is now officially a member of Avast family

I will keep working on the project and the extension will remain free to use. Donations are not needed anymore to keep the project going, of course.

Avast has not published a press release about the acquisition up until now.  Avast's motivation to acquire the extension are unknown at this point. It is possible that the company is planning to integrate the functionality into some of its products.

Alternatives to I don't care about co0okies are available. We reviewed Cookie Block and Never-Consent recently, which reject consent on many Internet sites. These extensions attempt to pick the best choice for the user automatically, which almost always is reject consent for any form of cookie but necessary ones.

Now You: what is your take on the acquisition? (via Deskmodder)

Comments

  1. Mystique_r4 said on September 15, 2022 at 6:14 pm
    Reply

    Avast will find a way to ruin this and bloating it up.
    I feel like sooner or later we will have to look for some alternatives.

    P.S. I hate Avast

    1. Ray said on September 15, 2022 at 7:45 pm
      Reply

      This. Ad and tracking injection incoming.

      I don’t use this extension anyway.

  2. Mystique said on September 15, 2022 at 6:24 pm
    Reply

    Never-consent is not maintained anymore and hasn’t seen an update since 2020 I believe.
    A lot of cookie management addons/extensions seem to be poorly maintained or abandoned these days.
    I know browsers limited API make it near impossible for extensions like self destructing cookies to function correctly and as such these extensions become abandoned. Ask the developer of ‘Forget Me Not’ why his project is “on ice”.

  3. ECJ said on September 15, 2022 at 6:29 pm
    Reply

    I think the “ePrivacy Directive” laws need to be revised to stop the madness of cookie consent dialogues/banners. Websites are being deliberately obtuse with their cookie consent, to the point they are now more obnoxious than ads and quite often when cookie consent dialogues are blocked with a content blocker, parts of the website do not work properly (because the cookie banner was ignored).

    Cookie consent needs to be shifted to a browser level setting, where users can set what types of cookies they want to allow or disallow for *all* websites (for example, allow “Strictly necessary cookies” and “Preferences cookies”, but block everything else such as “Marketing cookies”). Having to do it for every single website that users visit is ludicrous – especially if they regularly clear their browser data.

  4. Karl said on September 15, 2022 at 6:37 pm
    Reply

    Hmm. “Interesting” aquisition of such a large company with a lot of in-house developers that could have developed something like this on their own. But I still don’t trust the company after their mistakes, mistakes that especially an it-sec company can’t do, ever. But the current CEO, Andrej, is a guy I know since many years on forums, so hopefully he now got full control and can try to build up the company trust that was lost to previous higher levels, but it will take a long time, it always does, and so it should.

  5. Mystique said on September 15, 2022 at 7:08 pm
    Reply

    The reason why Avast doesn’t make their own is because they aren’t capable of winning the users over or developing something that is going to compete that’s why they buy an established and trusted product and then slap their ridiculous logo all over it and then continue to ruin it. They are the Symantec/Norton of the modern era.
    It’s likely they will offer a premium paid subscription version of this down the line.

  6. Shiva said on September 15, 2022 at 7:25 pm
    Reply

    Happy for the developer who has always worked consistently on a good extension that I have used for years.

    Joking about it I might find it funny that a company that cares about its cookies (CCleaner restores ‘CookiesToSave=*.avast.com|*.ccleaner.com|*.ccleanercloud.com’ if you don’t set read-only the .ini file) acquires an extension that is called ‘I don’t care about cookies’. :-)

