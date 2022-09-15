Avast acquires I don't care about Cookies browser extension

Avast, a company known for its security products and services, has acquired the popular browser extension I don't care about cookies.

The extension deals with cookie notices that most websites display these days automatically. Instead of having to click on one or multiple buttons to submit your cookie preferences to a site, you'd have these prompts handled automatically by the extension.

The browser extension may accept all cookies or only necessary ones, staying true to its name. The developer suggests to use other means, such as blocking third-party cookies, to improve privacy while online. I don't care about cookies' aim is to remove an annoyance on the Internet only.

The developer of the extension published a short message on the official website about Avast's acquisition. According to the information, the extension remains free and the developer continues to work on the project.

Avast offered to acquire the project so that we can help each other in creating even better products and I decided to accept the offer: "I don't care about cookies" is now officially a member of Avast family I will keep working on the project and the extension will remain free to use. Donations are not needed anymore to keep the project going, of course.

Avast has not published a press release about the acquisition up until now. Avast's motivation to acquire the extension are unknown at this point. It is possible that the company is planning to integrate the functionality into some of its products.

Alternatives to I don't care about co0okies are available. We reviewed Cookie Block and Never-Consent recently, which reject consent on many Internet sites. These extensions attempt to pick the best choice for the user automatically, which almost always is reject consent for any form of cookie but necessary ones.

Now You: what is your take on the acquisition? (via Deskmodder)

