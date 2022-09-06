How to configure RSS Guard to block all cookies

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 6, 2022
Internet
|
3

Users of the open source feed reader RSS Guard may block all incoming cookies in the application. The application processes cookies by default, but a recent update introduced the option to disable this behavior.

rss guard disable cookies

The majority of RSS feeds can be read and updated without cookies. Only some require cookies, usually to access content that is blocked otherwise.

A user of RSS Guard noticed that RSS Guard was writing a lot of data to disk. On further investigation, the user identified the Reddit RSS feeds as the culprit. Monitoring revealed that three subscribed Reddit feeds were writing 8 Gigabytes of data to the disk in less than 24 hours. Reddit's RSS feed sends cookies and RSS Guard manages these by default.

ADVERTISEMENT

All other feeds did not send cookies, which meant, that they would not write to disk because of it.

Note: All writes happened to the config.ini file of RSS Guard. Windows users find the file under C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Local\RSS Guard 4\config. The cookies section of the file lists all current cookies.

There is no reason for that, as the feeds update fine without cookies. Users may want to block cookies in RSS Guard to avoid similar scenarios.

Thankfully, cookie blocking functionality was added in a recent update by the application's lead developer. The feature is not enabled by default. The following section explains how to configure RSS Guard to block all cookies when retrieving RSS feeds.

  1. Open the RSS Guard application on your system. RSS Guard is available for multiple operating system, but the Setting is available in all of them.
  2. Check Help > Check for Updates to make sure you are running the latest version. Cookie blocking behavior was introduced in version 4.2.3 of the application. The latest version is 4.2.4 at the time of writing.
  3. Select Tools > Settings, or use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl-S.
  4. Go to Network & web & tools.
  5. Check the "Do not accept any incoming cookies" box under Network.
  6. Select OK to apply the change.

That is all there is to it.

Now You: which RSS feed reader do you use? Does it accept cookies?

Summary
How to configure RSS Guard to block all cookies
Article Name
How to configure RSS Guard to block all cookies
Description
Users of the open source feed reader RSS Guard may block all incoming cookies in the application.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

microsoft edge 105 enhanced-security

Workaround for Microsoft Edge 105 startup problems
close online account

Opinion: deleting online accounts should not be hard
super resolution edge

Microsoft Edge: Super Resolution now with HD icon
Netflix ad-supported plan price

Netflix's ad-supported plan could be available for $7 a month
Opera 92 Dev channel update introduces an option to hide the sidebar automatically

Opera 92 Dev channel update introduces an option to hide the sidebar automatically
microsoft edge sidebar tools

Microsoft rolls out sidebar in Edge Stable

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Windows7 said on September 6, 2022 at 3:42 pm
    Reply

    RSS guard gives me a 0xc0000005 unable to start error on Windows 7. Does it require Windows 10?

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on September 6, 2022 at 4:02 pm
      Reply

      It supports Windows 7: https://github.com/martinrotter/rssguard/blob/master/resources/docs/Documentation.md#sos

  2. motang said on September 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    Reply

    Awesome RSS client. I use often.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved