Opinion: deleting online accounts should not be hard
The number of online accounts is growing for the majority of Internet users over time. Users sign-up for new services and may abandon others. Some services get sign-ups just for testing, others may be used for longer periods of time.
It is inevitable that some accounts won't be used anymore. Most users don't delete online accounts of services that they abandon, but let them sit idly instead.
There are several reasons for that, and one of the primary ones is that deleting online accounts can be painfully difficult. There is no standard procedure that users may follow; some sites may not even offer a quick delete option for user accounts. It may be necessary to contact support or even send them a Fax to get an account deleted. Even sites that make it less difficult may require some digging in the account settings or support pages to find out how the account can be deleted.
Some sites make it difficult on purpose, to retain user accounts. While investors do focus on metrics such as monthly active users or daily active users, having a large user base may still attract investors or advertisers.
Time may also play a part in the decision. The prospect of having to dig deep into a site just to find an option to delete an account, which may not exist, is often enough to deter users from even trying.
Reduce your digital footprint
Accounts leave a digital footprint, as most of them may be linked to an email address, phone number or other information that can be linked directly to a user.
While some Internet users may not care about the ever growing footprint of theirs, others do. Keeping old accounts around may also be problematic from a privacy and security point of view. Sites and services may get hacked, and data may fall into the hands of criminals who may be able to exploit it. Other parties may be interested in the data, and some of it may be outright embarrassing if it should leak.
Many Internet users use the same email address and password for their online accounts; a breach of one may result in a domino-like falling of other online accounts at the hand of the attacker.
There are also services that may be used to sign-in to others. Google, Facebook or Microsoft accounts may be used to sign-up for other services. The links need to be severed then not at the site a user signed-up for, but at the site that was used to complete the sign-up.
Closing Words
Online services and sites need to make it easier to close accounts. While some offer links to delete an account on their homepage, others make it harder as it should be. Right now, it may take days to delete a good number of old accounts on the Internet.
Now You: how do you handle old accounts? Keep or delete?
https://backgroundchecks.org/justdeleteme/
Whenever I have to create an account on a site, first I check how easy it is to delete an account afterwards. Then biggest hurdle is how many details that account requires. That step has saved me hundreds of accounts which I then never created. If a service is essential there’s no choice but to create and those are the ones that are harder/impossible to delete. And those are the ones that need to have a deletion process.
For non essential accounts, I use temporary email addresses.
Same here : temporary email and fake data when required (name, address etc.) for non-business and non-administrative accounts. Otherwise, a true email address alias for business. Finally, my main email address for administrative accounts.
I’ve never had to face an account deletion’s odyssey, fortunately. I must say I don’t open many accounts.
Some links which may be useful :
AccountKiller [https://www.accountkiller.com/en/]
Just Delete Me [https://justdelete.me/]
How to remove? Clean your computer! [https://www.how-to-remove.com/]
Permanently Delete Your Account on Popular Websites [https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2010/06/how-to-permanently-delete-your-account-on-popular-websites/]
What I have encountered once only is a paid subscription that continued to withdraw the annual fee from my bank account even though the account had been closed with email confirmation moreover from the company : always keep an account’s termination confirmation when closing an account, especially if there’s a renewal fee going on.
Before opening an account, before buying a subscription, an interesting site review IMO is,
TrustPilot [https://www.trustpilot.com/]
I mentioned in my above comment this yearly paid subscription which had been closed with nevertheless the annual fee withdrawal from my bank account being maintained.
I don’t know if Martin will accept the following information which concerns the payment processor company which handled incorrectly (we’ll state it that way) my undue payments. I had tried to know if other users had encountered the same problem. The processor company was that chosen by an add-on available on AMO for extra features. I won’t say what add-on but maybe the following reviews of the processor company may illustrate the pertinence of users’ feedback before starting a payment (which I had omitted to check, unfortunately) :
TrustPilot – Paddle Reviews [https://www.trustpilot.com/review/paddle.net]
It appeared then that I wasn’t the only one to have encountered a company’s “mistakes”.
The add-on developer had no responsibility, he had just happened to choose the wrong payment processor company. I had emailed him, i’m convinced of his honesty, moreover given he had no benefit himself from the payment company’s “mistakes” (gosh, is that poorly written!).
So once gain let us inform ourselves before lightening our wallets :=) You guys must know that!
I’ve been using fictional information for practically all of my internet accounts ever since a string of data breaches and Have I Been Pwned alerts throughout the last 6 years.
Are we really deleting accounts or simply deactivating them, with the site keeping any information we’ve entered?
As a software developer by occupation, when you say “delete an account”, this will often be a “soft delete”. Your details are not actually erased from the database (or, just as likely, databases, as your data may be spread over several of them), your account will just have a Deleted flag that is set to Yes.
Often this is because companies are obliged by law to keep your details. For example, in the UK accounting laws require records to be kept for at least six years.
One month ago I tried to delete an email account and it was so hard to find how to delete it that I spent hours over the internet to know how. It’s certainly amazing how difficult is to cancel a service. Thanks for the article! :]
Even if you delete them on your end, who can tell if the data doesn’t still remain on their servers? Kinda like the shadow profiles where you may intentionally refuse to have an account on some websites, but regardless of that that website has already been building you a shadow profile.
Leaked email etc info does not only come from sites that are hacked!!
Leaked email etc info does not only come from sites that are hacked!!
In my opinion a lot of date is stolen and sold by employees. That is an easy dollar and no hacking effort is needed.
If you live in a GDPR country then often the easiest option is to sent them a Right to be Forgotten request. You could include a Data Subject Access Request a long with it too.
Then they have to do all the work of closing your account and deleting data. It’s often a lot less hassle (for you, for them it sucks).