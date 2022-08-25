Windows 11 Insider Preview 25188 makes Windows Terminal the default command-line experience

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview 25188 to the Dev Channel. The build brings an important change, it replaces the default command-line tool.

What's new in Windows 11 Insider Preview 25188

Windows Terminal

The Windows Terminal is now the default command-line experience in Windows 11. All tools that normally run via the Command Prompt and PowerShell will be executed through the Windows Terminal. This isn't surprising, Microsoft announced its intention to make it the default tool in December 2021.

Command Prompt and PowerShell have not been removed, so you may continue using them.

Microsoft Store Ads

A few months ago, Microsoft had revealed that it would be implementing ads in the Store app. They are being tested in Build 25188. You may see ads in the Microsoft Store app in the search results page.

Note: I couldn't see any ads in the search results even after changing the Region settings, so this feature is likely being tested on an A/B basis.

New Touch Keyboard Settings

The option to Show the touch keyboard when there's no keyboard attached, has been replaced with a new one. The section under Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard has a drop-down menu with 3 options as follows: Never, When no keyboard attached, and Always.

Image courtesy: Microsoft

The new menu is being A/B tested, and may not be available for all users.

Fixes in Windows 11 Build 25188

Explorer.exe was crashing when attempting to access some folders and directories that contained images, Microsoft has patched this issue. A bug that was leading to File Explorer displaying some text and UI elements in the wrong color of the theme when switching between dark and light mode, has been fixed.

An issue that was causing the Delete key was not working on files in Explorer has been resolved. Closing the file manager should not cause explorer.exe to crash. The up arrow button in the app is not misaligned anymore. The Quick Access shortcuts for Desktop, Pictures, Documents folders can be unpinned. The reliability of explorer.exe has been improved after an issue related to the taskbar overflow was patched.

The Start Menu's recommended section will display two columns of apps instead of one. The Narrator will no longer read out the search box in the Start Menu twice. Search was not launching due to an underlying crash issue. Typing the words detect displays in the Search window now shows the Display Settings (Detect other display) as the top result. The Settings app can now be used to remove printers properly. The buttons for changing the view in Settings > Apps > Installed apps (List, Grid and Tile) will not have arrows overlaid on them.

Known issues in Windows 11 Insider Preview 25188

Build 25188 has two new known issues. File Explorer may appear to open and close before it is rendered correctly when launched from certain locations. Please refer to the official patch notes for a full list of fixes and known issues in the latest release.

.NET Framework 3.5 cannot be enabled from the Windows Features, and will be disabled on systems that had the option enabled previously. As a result of this, apps which require the framework may not work. Microsoft says that it is working on fixes for both issues.

Microsoft has also released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.586 and 22622.586 to the Beta Channel, with fixes for DWM crashes, File Explorer, Taskbar, etc.

