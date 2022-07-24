Windows 11 update rolled back because of Start Menu opening issues

Microsoft confirmed a new Windows 11 issue this weekend that is causing Start Menu opening issues on the operating system. Some users started to report the issue to Microsoft after installation of KB5014668 on devices running Windows 11.

KB5014668 is the latest optional update for the operating system. Optional updates are released as previews, some call them beta updates, that will be integrated in the cumulative updates that Microsoft releases on the second Tuesday of the following month.

Tip: read here why you should not install optional updates or optional driver updates on Windows 11 devices (with some exceptions).

Optional updates are used to preview the non-security parts of upcoming cumulative updates for the Windows operating system. Administrators use them for functionality tests. Unless the optional updates fix a critical issue in Windows that a user experiences on a device, they should not be installed.

Microsoft confirmed the Start Menu issue on July 22, 2022.

After installing KB5014668 or later updates, we have received reports that a small number of devices might be unable to open the Start menu. On affected devices, clicking or selecting the Start button, or using the Windows key on your keyboard might have no effect.

The company provides little information: the scope of the issue is unclear and what is triggering it on the "small number of devices". It could be an incompatibility with antivirus software, but that is speculation at this point.

Users who experience the issue may face certain workflow issues. Even powering down the system may be challenging to some, depending on their experience with the operating system. Good old Ctrl-Alt-Delete may help here, and the run box, opened with Windows-R, may help with the launching of programs and tools.

Microsoft rolled back the issue using Known Issue Rollback. The rollback may take "up to 24 hours to propagate" to consumer devices and non-managed devices. For most users, the issue should be resolved already at the time of writing.

Enterprise-managed devices require more attention:

ADVERTISEMENT For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can resolve it by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> KB5014668 220721_04201 Known Issue Rollback -> Windows 11 (original release).

The optional update will be part of the August 11, 2022 Patch Tuesday.

Now You: did you run into any issues recently with Windows (updates)?

