Should you install preview updates for Windows 10 or Windows 11?

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 25, 2022
Windows Updates
|
1

Microsoft releases at least two updates for its Windows 10 and 11 operating systems per month. The first update is rolled out on the second Tuesday of the month; it includes security updates for supported versions of the Windows operating system, and is installed automatically on most Home systems (as this is the default configuration).

windows 10 11 preview optional updates

The second update that Microsoft releases is optional; it is a preview update that includes changes that will be included in the next Patch Tuesday update.  Preview updates are not installed automatically and administrators may need to run manual check for updates using the Windows Update section of the Settings app, download the updates manually, or use other update management systems to install these.

Preview updates do not include security patches for Windows. The optional updates may introduce new features in Windows, fix bugs and issues, or make changes to existing features.

ADVERTISEMENT

The March 2022 preview update for Windows 10 version 21H2 introduced the new search highlights feature, fixed a heap leak that degraded the performance of domain controllers, and fixed a bluescreen issue on some devices when pairing Bluetooth devices.

Tip: check out Should you install Windows 10's Optional Driver updates, which provides a take on optional driver updates. It has been written for Windows 10, but is valid for Windows 11 as well.

Arguments for installing optional Windows updates

Arguments for and against the installation of preview updates exist. The installation of preview updates may fix issues that are experienced on the system. Having issues resolved weeks early is a strong argument for installing optional updates at times.

Some administrators may also use these optional updates to test the changes before they go live on the second Tuesday of the following month. Testing is limited to non-security patches though, and more testing is required to make sure that the security patches do not introduce new issues. Some users like the idea of having the latest updates installed on their devices.

Arguments against installing Windows preview updates

The main argument against installing Windows preview updates is that any update may introduce issues of its own. Why risk installing updates with issues on a system without any issues? The optional updates should be considered beta updates, as Microsoft uses Telemetry from the early distribution to spot issues that these may create on customer systems.

Preview updates may sometimes introduce changes that users may not want or like. Skipping the preview updates pushes the introduction of these changes back a few weeks.

Closing Words

Preview updates may be useful in certain situations. If they fix major issues that users experience, then it may be useful to install the updates to resolve these issues for the users. Most users may want to ignore optional updates most of the time though, as these may introduce issues of their own on the system, and because they are included in the cumulative security updates that Microsoft releases just a few weeks later.

Now You: do you install optional Windows updates?

Summary
Should you install preview updates for Windows 10 or Windows 11?
Article Name
Should you install preview updates for Windows 10 or Windows 11?
Description
Microsoft releases optional updates for Windows once per month: should you install those updates on your Windows devices?
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows browser crash 0xc0000022

Browsers are crashing with error code 0xc0000022 after installation of the April 2022 Windows Updates
windows april 2022 security updates

Microsoft Windows Security Updates April 2022 overview
net framework version check

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2, 4.6 and 4.6.1 reach end of support in April 2022
microsoft update catalog https

Microsoft Update Catalog downloads are now using HTTPS
microsoft windows security updates march 2022

Microsoft Windows Security Updates March 2022 overview
windows update february 2022 security patches

Microsoft Windows Security Updates February 2022 overview

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on April 25, 2022 at 3:47 pm
    Reply

    I always apply all kind of updates that MS offers, anyway you will get screwed for something else, so why to wait if the pain is the same? Furthermore, W11 has a weird update problem because the optional drivers updates are in the secondary update section “advanced options” > “optional updates”, and imho they should appear more visible. Thanks for the article! :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved