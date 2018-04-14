Avoid Google Maps with GNOME Maps on GNU/Linux

So, it’s not really any secret nowadays, that Google saves pretty well anything you ever do using their services. It’s also no secret nowadays, that many people try and avoid using Google services, and would prefer to use alternatives to many of their popular tools, such as Google Maps.
Sometimes, alternatives are available that provide similar functionality, Startpage for search or another email provider for your email needs. As far as Google Maps is concerned, it is a great product but there are alternatives available online and locally.
GNU/Linux users have the handy GNOME Maps application at their disposal.
GNOME Maps is extremely simple to install, with most major distributions carrying the package ‘gnome-maps’ in their main repositories. Simply install with your package management tool of choice, and you’ll be all set to go.
On Linux Mint for instance, you'd select Menu > Software Manager to open the built in program. Type maps in the search box in Software Manager and select Gnome Maps from the list of results.
From there, it is just a matter of selecting the install button to install Gnome Maps on the Linux machine. Software dependencies do get installed automatically after your review of them.
You can launch Gnome Maps right after installation from the Software Manager, or anytime later from the Linux Mint menu.
When I first started checking out GNOME maps, the first thing I noticed, is how absolutely buttery smooth the program launched, and ran, using Linux Mint 18.3 MATE edition.
I was scrolling around the world, setting directions for how to cross Russia by foot (which let me tell you in case you ever wondered, should take roughly 60 hours, depending on locations used) in a matter of moments, and it really was quite easy to do.
One of the handy features I found I rather enjoyed, is the ability to right click anywhere on the map, and set the starting place for directions, and then do the same for the destination, if you didn’t feel like using the address, or coordinates.
How this is all accomplished, is using a few different open-source technologies.
Really, I was incredibly surprised with the ease of use, and how lightweight the program felt on my system. The only real unfortunate thing, is that unless you plan to print, write down, take pictures of, or memorize your directions... You likely won’t be taking them with you on your mobile device.
However, if you’re looking to get away from using Google Maps before you head out somewhere, or just want to look at travel times, GNOME Maps is perfect!
Now you: Have you ever used GNOME Maps? Is there other Linux based alternative applications you use to avoid the mainstream ones? Let us know in the comments!
Comments
I think you meant ‘days’, not ‘hours’
travelling across the entirety of Russia ‘on foot’ (mind you) seems like a very dangerous endeavour, the number of misfortunes that could happen to you along the way would dissuade me from ever attempting it
if people do choose to use GNOME maps, which as stated in the article is based on OpenStreetMap contributions, my hope is for these people to consider contributing to the development of the map as well in any way they can, as proclaimed by the pareto principle, the vast majority of the contributed work is done by a small number of people, it is a lot of work, therefore, it would be nice to have more people actively contributing towards the further development of the map to loosen the burden on other contributors
Or even 60 weeks, but knowing Russia (even a little bit) it’s more, 60 Months or even more likely sounds 60 Years.
I just go to the ViaMichelin site to find directions.
I am really a fan of Open Street Maps.
In this part of the world they are pretty good and a great alternative to other maps where you either pay with money or with your privacy.
On my iPhone I use the Magic Earth app to navigate. It is also based on OSM, works like a charm.
There is also an app for Android phones, so there is a free alternative to Google maps.
> On my iPhone I use the Magic Earth app to navigate
Thanks for that! I’ve been looking for a good OpenStreetMaps-based app for iOS and this seems alright
Unfortunately,
Gnome Maps will install but will not open
in Ubuntu 14.04.
(confirmed by many comments
in the Ubuntu Software Center).
Would have been
a nice alternative to Gmaps
if it worked…
Why not use Ubuntu 16.04? LTS for Ubuntu 18.04 is a few days away and Ubuntu 14.04 will not be supported by April 2019.
In my smartphone I use Osmand and un the browser here maps. I would be nice to sync gnome maps and osmand someway
Nah, he’s a very fast walker
The version in the Mint repos is v3.18.4 (Aug 22, 2016). However, the most recent one at the time of writing is v3.28.1 (Apr 9, 2018).
See:
https://github.com/GNOME/gnome-maps/releases
There is PPA with v3.27.92 (Mar 5, 2018), but I don’t know if it’s compatible with Mint 18 (Ubuntu Xenial).
Here:
https://launchpad.net/~darkxst/+archive/ubuntu/ppa
I’ll stick to OpenStreetMap in my browser.
OpenStreetMap is a good alternative and it’s integrated into DuckDuckGo, which allows you to choose other providers as well.
Eh, GNOME Maps uses OpenStreetMap so why would you need to memorize or write down the directions? Just open up the OSM site on your mobile device (or any mobile that uses OSM).
The problem with openstreetmaps, maps.me and other open source projects based on contributions is that they are not so reliable, specially on remote areas. But I like to see there is an effort being made to have more and more alternatives to Google Maps; I will definitely try this one out.
I love the Google Maps save feature. I go back to look at my past trips/history often. It’s a really great feature.
Tried in Mint 17.1 Cinnamon with persistence on a USB. Said it was installed but unfortunately did not open. Also installed recommended desktop tool but it did not open either. Maybe it’s only good for Mint 18.3 MATE.
I use HERE (formerly Nokia Maps) on Android and in Windows (Firefox). It has nice and reliable turn by turn navigation for cars, bicycles, walking and public transport.
I last checked out Open Street Maps like 4 years ago and found it wanting, but I will give it another try.
PS. Just checked out Gnome Maps on a virtual Mint Cinnamon 18.3 (VMWare). It’s really smooth and fast, but I’m missing tools for alternative routing and measurement in metrics for one.
People complain about Google’s data collection but use Facebook and other data collecting platforms.
This amuses me and there is only 1 way to stop data collection.
The KDE alternative to this is KDE Marble.
It also features a Google-Earth-style globe view.