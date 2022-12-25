How to Make a Bootable Windows 10 USB Drive?

Dec 25, 2022
Most people prefer installing Windows 10 using a USB drive rather than a DVD. However, creating a bootable drive can get a little complicated. This article will look at how to create a bootable drive for Windows 10.

What's Needed to Make a Windows 10 Bootable USB Drive?

To create a bootable drive for Windows 10, you will need a Windows computer, a media creation tool (downloadable for free), a flash drive with a minimum of 8GB free, and an active internet connection. Please note that you can also use any external hard drive or SD card with at least 8GB free.

Making a Bootable USB Drive

Before you begin making a USB drive for Windows 10, you need to download the media creation tool. You will get this for free from Microsoft's website.
Once the download is done, run the .exe file and install the software. You need to select 'create installation media' as an option when installing. Leave the default settings as is and on the next screen, select 'USB drive.'

You should note that the media creation tool will format the drive you insert, so make sure you have a backup of the data. Insert the USB drive and hit next. The media creation tool will begin downloading Windows 10 and creating a bootable drive. Since the download is large, it may take a few minutes (depending on your internet speed).

Once the download is complete, you need to hit finish. Safely eject your USB drive so that no data is lost. This can be done by clicking the USB icon in your taskbar.

Make a Bootable Windows 10 USB Drive

Windows 10 Installation Drive Is Ready

There you have it. Creating a bootable Windows 10 bootable drive is as simple as inserting your USB drive into your computer port. It takes a few minutes, and you can enjoy a hot coffee while Microsoft completes the process.

  John G. said on December 25, 2022 at 11:54 am
    Thank you @Shaun, due to this article I have now an USB stick with a bootable W11 (the mefia cration tool also works for W11 as well)! :]

