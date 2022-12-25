How To Take a Screenshot on Windows 11?

Shaun
Dec 25, 2022
Updated • Dec 25, 2022
Tutorials, Windows
|
5

People have used screenshots for various purposes. The process of getting a screenshot has changed over the years. Gone are the days when users would use print screen and then modify screenshots. This article will look at a few ways to take a screenshot.

Copying the Entire Screen

If you want to take a screenshot of the entire screen in Windows 11, you will need to use print screen. This could be different buttons for different keyboards. Some would say PrtScr, while others say PrtScn or PrtScrn.

Most desktop keyboards would have the print screen key next to the F12 key. Some laptops would have the print screen key as part of the Fn function. In this case, you would need to press Fn and then print screen.

When you press print screen, you can paste it anywhere you want. Most paste it on the paint app, while others use Microsoft Word or similar apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 11 Screenshot Process Different Methods

Saving the Screenshot as a File

If you want to take a screenshot and save it as a file instantly, you need to press the Windows key + print screen. Windows takes a screenshot of the entire screen and saves it as a PNG file. This is saved in the screenshot folder by default. If your print screen is part of the Fn function, you would need to press Windows+Fn+print screen for this to work.

Copy Window to Clipboard

To capture your active window and paste it to the clipboard, you need to press Alt+print screen. Once it has been pasted to the clipboard, you can paste it into any supporting app.

Capture a Portion of the Screen

This is one of the latest features on most Windows computers. You can now capture a portion of your screen by pressing Windows+Shift+S. This will open a clipping tool. You need to select the portion of the screen you want to capture and drag the clipping tool across it. From there, you just need to paste in any app you want.

Windows 11 Screenshot Process Different Methods

Taking a Screenshot Without the Print Screen Key

On many older Windows computers, there is no print screen button. A classic example is the Microsoft Surface tablet. You can take a screenshot on such devices by pressing the Windows button and Fn+space bar. You can also hold the Windows button and press the volume down button for a screenshot.

Snipping Tool

You can also use the inbuilt Windows snipping tool to take a screenshot. Go to the start menu and search for snipping. You will see the snipping tool app. Open the app and click new to take a screenshot. You can take screenshots of any shape (free form, rectangular, full screen, and window).

Xbox Game Bar

You can also take a screenshot with the Xbox game bar. For this, you need to open the game bar and press Windows+G. You can also press the Xbox logo on your controller. You can then use the capture widget to capture screenshots. This tool can even be used to record videos of your screen.

Snipping Is Very Easy

Now that you know how to take a screenshot, never miss out on important information. A screenshot is a great way to save important information you see on a site. You can even take stills from a video and save these for future reference.

Advertisement

Related content

Make a Bootable Windows 10 USB Drive

How to Make a Bootable Windows 10 USB Drive?
How to Always Start Google Chrome in Incognito Mode on Windows 10

How to Always Start Google Chrome in Incognito Mode on Windows 10?
How to Fix a Stuck Download in the Windows Store

How to Fix a Stuck Download in the Windows Store?
How to Add and Customize Data Labels in Microsoft Excel Charts

How to Add and Customize Data Labels in Microsoft Excel Charts?
How to Update Microsoft Outlook

How to Update Microsoft Outlook?
Get Rid of the Annoying Microsoft OneDrive Sign-In Pop-Up

Get Rid of the Annoying Microsoft OneDrive Sign-In Pop-Up

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. ShintoPlasm said on December 25, 2022 at 10:02 am
    Reply

    Following this article, I am a changed man. Thanks Shaun for making the world a better place, one moronic adverticle at a time!

  2. 790 said on December 25, 2022 at 10:14 am
    Reply

    Regarding this false statement: “Windows takes a screenshot […] saves it as a PGN file.”

    No, Windows doesn’t default to something called “PGN” format for screenshot images, please stop spreading inaccurate information. I suggest consider looking at Portable Network Graphics (PNG): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PNG

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on December 25, 2022 at 10:53 am
      Reply

      Thanks for pointing this out. Typos happen.

  3. ilev said on December 25, 2022 at 10:52 am
    Reply

    I use use print screen and then modify screenshots with Paint app.
    All other option are terrible.

  4. Shania said on December 25, 2022 at 2:24 pm
    Reply

    Use greenshot, with a hotkey.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved