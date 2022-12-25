People have used screenshots for various purposes. The process of getting a screenshot has changed over the years. Gone are the days when users would use print screen and then modify screenshots. This article will look at a few ways to take a screenshot.

Copying the Entire Screen

If you want to take a screenshot of the entire screen in Windows 11, you will need to use print screen. This could be different buttons for different keyboards. Some would say PrtScr, while others say PrtScn or PrtScrn.

Most desktop keyboards would have the print screen key next to the F12 key. Some laptops would have the print screen key as part of the Fn function. In this case, you would need to press Fn and then print screen.

When you press print screen, you can paste it anywhere you want. Most paste it on the paint app, while others use Microsoft Word or similar apps.

Saving the Screenshot as a File

If you want to take a screenshot and save it as a file instantly, you need to press the Windows key + print screen. Windows takes a screenshot of the entire screen and saves it as a PNG file. This is saved in the screenshot folder by default. If your print screen is part of the Fn function, you would need to press Windows+Fn+print screen for this to work.

Copy Window to Clipboard

To capture your active window and paste it to the clipboard, you need to press Alt+print screen. Once it has been pasted to the clipboard, you can paste it into any supporting app.

Capture a Portion of the Screen

This is one of the latest features on most Windows computers. You can now capture a portion of your screen by pressing Windows+Shift+S. This will open a clipping tool. You need to select the portion of the screen you want to capture and drag the clipping tool across it. From there, you just need to paste in any app you want.

Taking a Screenshot Without the Print Screen Key

On many older Windows computers, there is no print screen button. A classic example is the Microsoft Surface tablet. You can take a screenshot on such devices by pressing the Windows button and Fn+space bar. You can also hold the Windows button and press the volume down button for a screenshot.

Snipping Tool

You can also use the inbuilt Windows snipping tool to take a screenshot. Go to the start menu and search for snipping. You will see the snipping tool app. Open the app and click new to take a screenshot. You can take screenshots of any shape (free form, rectangular, full screen, and window).

Xbox Game Bar

You can also take a screenshot with the Xbox game bar. For this, you need to open the game bar and press Windows+G. You can also press the Xbox logo on your controller. You can then use the capture widget to capture screenshots. This tool can even be used to record videos of your screen.

Snipping Is Very Easy

Now that you know how to take a screenshot, never miss out on important information. A screenshot is a great way to save important information you see on a site. You can even take stills from a video and save these for future reference.

